Report: Novak Djokovic to skip 2022 ATP Cup as speculation continues over Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic has reportedly decided to skip the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney, casting further doubts on his Australian Open title defense next month.

Djokovic was expected to lead Serbia in the ATP Cup, which is scheduled to begin on January 1. But according to Jelena Medic of media outlet Blic, Serbia will be without their star man when they face off against Chile, Spain, and Norway.

Blic reported a source close to Djokovic saying that the World No. 1 had decided to skip the Australian Open warm-up event.

“Novak is not going to ATP Cup. He is practicing, but he’s decided to skip that competition,” a source close to Djokovic was quoted as saying by Medic.

“Novak is not going to ATP Cup. He is practicing, but he’s decided to skip that competition”, said source close to Djokovic. Per @jjmedic89 , Novak Djokovic is not playing in the ATP Cup.“Novak is not going to ATP Cup. He is practicing, but he’s decided to skip that competition”, said source close to Djokovic. Per @jjmedic89, Novak Djokovic is not playing in the ATP Cup. “Novak is not going to ATP Cup. He is practicing, but he’s decided to skip that competition”, said source close to Djokovic.

The report states Djokovic will continue to practice in Belgrade. However, there is still no news regarding his participation at the 2022 Australian Open. The Serb is expected to provide an update on his Australian Open plans by the end of this year.

As things stand, only vaccinated players or those with medical exemptions will be allowed to play in Melbourne. Djokovic has refused to reveal whether he has been vaccinated and as such there is plenty of uncertainty over whether the Serb will be in Melbourne to defend his title next month.

Za Srbiju će igrati: Lajović, Krajinović, Matej Sabanov, Ćaćić i Milojević.



sport.blic.rs/tenis/novak-dj… Novak ne putuje na ATP kup u Sidnej.Za Srbiju će igrati: Lajović, Krajinović, Matej Sabanov, Ćaćić i Milojević. Novak ne putuje na ATP kup u Sidnej. Za Srbiju će igrati: Lajović, Krajinović, Matej Sabanov, Ćaćić i Milojević.sport.blic.rs/tenis/novak-dj…

Some fans reckon the 20-time Major champion might be given a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open, where he is chasing a record-extending 10th title.

But that move is likely to invite widespread criticism given that Djokovic has no known reason that would make him eligible for an exemption.

Novak Djokovic missed the cut-off date to travel to Sydney for ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 ATP Cup

To play in the ATP Cup without being vaccinated, the state government would have been required to give Djokovic a medical exemption, and he would also have had to spend 14 days in quarantine. That means the Serb would have had to have landed in Sydney no later than December 16, assuming he has not yet been vaccinated.

However, Djokovic is still in Serbia, meaning he has no chance of making a late entry into the event.

The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled to begin on 17 January, meaning Djokovic must enter Australian soil before 2 January if he is granted a medical exemption. But if Djokovic is double vaccinated, he will have no trouble entering Melbourne.

