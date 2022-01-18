Australian Open 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (26) Grigor Dimitrov vs Benoit Paire

Date: 20 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Grigor Dimitrov vs Benoit Paire preview

Grigor Dimitrov will take on Frenchman Benoit Paire in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday.

Dimitrov came into the 2022 season in good form. The Bulgarian reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and the third round at the Paris Masters, ensuring him a seeded place in the draw in Melbourne.

The Bulgarian took part in the Melbourne Summer Set in the lead up to the first Major of the year, where he bowed out against qualifier Maxime Cressy. Dimitrov defeated Jiri Lehecka in four sets in the first round of the Australian Open.

Benoit Paire at the 2020 Men's ASB Classic

Paire, unlike his opponent, came into 2022 after a poor season which saw him drop out of the top 50 of the ATP rankings. The Frenchman's form coming into the Australian Open was questionable too, losing both his matches at the Melbourne Summer Set and the Adelaide International.

The 32-year-old was pushed to the limit by Thiago Monteiro in the first round of the Australian Open. After being outplayed in the fourth set, Paire rallied to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Melbourne will be the fourth match between the two players, with Paire leading the head-to-head 2-1.

The pair's last meeting was in Tokyo in 2015, which Paire won in three sets. The Frenchman also defeated Dimitrov in their only Grand Slam match in the first round of the 2012 US Open in four sets. The Bulgarian's only win over Paire came in the semifinals in Stockholm in 2013.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Benoit Paire prediction

Grigo Dimitrov at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

With superior ranking and better form, Grigor Dimitrov comes into the second-round encounter as the on-paper favorite. The Bulgarian has been handed a relatively straightforward draw and is one of the contenders to make it into the second week in Melbourne.

In Benoit Paire, he faces an opponent with plenty of variety and firepower. On his day, the Frenchman has racked up wins against the best players on tour, with his forehand and serve aiding his well-rounded game.

The 32-year-old is far from the player he once was and has been known to crumble under pressure. Paire is unlikely to be able to push an opponent of the caliber of Dimitrov too far.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala