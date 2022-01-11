Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty named top seeds, Rafael Nadal seeded 6th

The official seedings for this year's Australian Open have been announced with Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty at the top.

This should clear any doubts regarding the former's participation in the competition. Djokovic was initially denied entry into Australia with the country's Border Force claiming he came with a visa that did not include any medical exemptions.

However, Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly ruled that the Serb's detention was unreasonable and that he should be released.

In the men's singles rankings, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are second and third respectively. They are followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and 2009 champion Rafael Nadal.

Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud are seeded seventh and eighth, while Felix Auger-Aliassime is ninth, thus making it the first time he has been ranked inside the top 10 at a Grand Slam. Hubert Hurkacz rounds out the top 10.

Frenchman Gael Monfils is seeded 19th while Grigor Dimitrov is 26th. 2018 runner-up Marin Cilic is seeded just below the Bulgarian at 27th. Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur completed the seedings at 31st and 32nd respectively.

Barring Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer, all the top 32 players are competing at the Australian Open.

With Novak Djokovic almost certain to participate, he is the heavy favorite to win the tournament. However, the likes of Nadal, Medvedev and Zverev will also fancy their chances.

Ashleigh Barty top-seeded woman at Australian Open

Top seed Ashleigh Barty is the favorite to win this year's Australian Open

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is the top seed in the women's singles, followed by Aryna Sabalenka and 2020 runner-up Garbine Muguruza. Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is seeded fourth while Maria Sakkari is fifth.

Anett Kontaveit and Iga Swiatek are seeded sixth and seventh respectively, followed by Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur. Last year's French Open runner-up and three-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova completed the top 10.

2020 champion Sofia Kenin is the 11th seed while reigning champion Naomi Osaka is 13th. Simona Halep is just below the Japanese in the 14th spot while 2016 champion Angelique Kerber is seeded 16th.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is 17th while two-time winner Victoria Azarenka is seeded 24th.

Marketa Vondrousova and Sara Sorribes Tormo complete the women's singles seedings at 31st and 32nd respectively.

Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova are the only players in the top 32 who won't participate at the Australian Open.

Barty is the heavy favorite to win this year's tournament, which would make her the first Australian to win the Grand Slam since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Despite Sabalenka's disappointing performances in Adelaide and Sydney, she is expected to have a good run in the competition. The likes of Muguruza, Krejcikova, Sakkari and Swiatek should not be written off either.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala