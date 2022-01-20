Australian Open 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (19) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 21 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 4 am GMT, 9.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda preview

Pablo Carreno Busta will take on Sebastian Korda in an exciting third-round encounter at the 2022 Australian Open on Friday.

Carreno Busta, the 19th seed, has made a good start to the season. After notching up a few wins at the ATP Cup, he looks to have carried the momentum into Melbourne, posting two hard-fought wins to book his spot in the third round.

The Spaniard defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his opener before coming through a titanic five-set tussle with Tallon Griekspoor.

Korda at the 2022 Australian Open.

Korda, meanwhile, has shown very little rust in his first tournament of the season. The American opened with a massive upset win over 12th seed Cameron Norrie before ousting Corentin Moutet in a five-set epic.

A former junior champion at Melbourne Park, Korda definitely has the game to trouble the best of players on the Australian hardcourts.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Pablo Carreno Busta and Sebastian Korda, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Carreno Busta will be keen to match his best performance at Melbourne Park.

Carreno Busta, who is looking to match his best performance at Melbourne Park by reaching the fourth round, enjoys playing on hardcourts and has posted some big results on the surface.

He will need to be wary of Korda, who likes to dictate rallies with his powerful groundstrokes. The American is also not shy about coming to the net and ending points quickly.

Serving numbers will be key, especially for Carreno Busta, who has an attackable second serve. If the American youngster can exploit this weakness in his opponent's game, he could well pull off another upset.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in five sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram