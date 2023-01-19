Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Danielle Collins vs (22) Elena Rybakina.

Date: 20 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 World Tennis League.

2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will square off against World No. 11 Danielle Collins in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday.

Rybakina ousted Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets to set up a second-round date with Kaja Juvan. The Kazakh snagged an early break as she raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set. She then broke her opponent's serve once again towards the end of the set to clinch it.

Rybakina continued to impose herself as the contest went on. She was even more dominant in the second set, bagging five games in a row to win 6-3, 6-2. The 23-year old has matched her previous best result in Melbourne by reaching the third round once again.

Collins earned a hard fought three-set win over Anna Kalinskaya in the first round. She took on Karolina Muchova, a former semifinalist here, in the second round. The American trailed 5-2 in the opening set, but fought back to level the score, even saving a set point in the process. However, she crumbled in the tie-break, which was won convincingly by the Czech to capture the set.

Collins secured a break of serve to start the second set as she solidified a 2-0 lead for herself. She broke her opponent's serve yet again in the closing stages of the set to claim it. The American struck first in the final set to go up a break, but Muchova leveled the score immediately.

The two remained solid on serve thereafter, with the final set tie-break now deciding the outcome. Collins gained the upper hand in it to complete a 6-7 (1), 6-2, 7-6 (6) comeback victory.

Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Rybakina won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -150 -1.5 (+150) Over 21.5 (-140) Danielle Collins +115 +1.5 (-210) Under 21.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 Australian Open.

Collins once again needed to dig deep, but staged a turnaround to defeat Muchova in the previous round. A runner-up last here last year, she has always played some of her best tennis in Australia.

Rybakina, on the other hand, scored a commanding win over Juvan in the second round. Her stats were better in all aspects compared to the first round and despite her status as the reigning Wimbledon champion, she has flown under the radar.

Collins and Rybakina are known for their ball-striking abilities. Both hit the ball hard, often pushing their opponents way past the baseline at times. The American's knee is slightly hampered at the moment, which could affect her level.

Rybakina is a better server compared to Collins, which could sway the tide in her favor. This is a match that's likely to go down to the wire, with the Kazakh being the favorite to advance further.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

