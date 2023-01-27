Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: January 29, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Finals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

2023 Australian Open - Day 12

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will vie for the Norman Brookes Trophy in the 2023 Australian Open final on Sunday.

Djokovic is one win away from equalling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam victories in the Open Era.

The Serb has showcased tennis of the highest caliber in the last few months, chalking up 30 wins from 32 matches and capturing titles at the Tel Aviv Open, the Astana Open, ATP Finals in Turin and the Adelaide International 1. He marked his return to the Australian Open with a competent win over Roberto Carballes Baena and continued to display his dominant form in the next few rounds.

The former World No. 1 outfoxed the likes of Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex De Minaur, Andre Rublev and Tommy Paul en route to his 10th Major final in Melbourne. He defeated the American Paul in straight sets 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 in the last four.

2023 Australian Open - Day 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, has also made a strong start to the new 2023 season. The Greek is unbeaten in his last 11 matches and entered the Australian Open on the back of semi-final runs at the Rolex Paris Masters and the 2023 United Cup.

He breezed past his opponents in straight sets in the first three rounds and then showcased his mettle to outlast the likes of Jannik Sinner, Jiri Lehecka and Karen Khachanov en route to the final. The third seed defeated the Russian Khachanov in four sets 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to reach his first-ever final in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

The Serb leads the head-to-head against Tsitsipas 10-2. He defeated the Greek most recently in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -450 -6.5(+115) Under 37.5(-120) Stefanos Tsitsipas +360 +6.5(-160) Over 37.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

2023 Australian Open - Day 12

History will be on the line on Sunday as two players who are yet to taste defeat in 2023 stake their claim for the title at the 2023 men's Australian Open final.

While former World No. 1 dismissed his opponent Tommy Paul in straight sets in two hours and 20 minutes, Tsitsipas got the job done in four before suffering a minor lapse in concentration during his match against Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic served exceptionally well in his previous match, winning 75% of his first serve points and saving seven out of nine break points against Paul. Opponents have had no answer to the Serb's eagle-eyed ground strokes and relentless all-round game.

Tsitsipas will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stop the third seed's assertive run and increase the chances of winning his first Major title.

The Greek also served decently in his previous match, winning 84% of his first serve points. However, while serving for the match in the third set, he suffered a lapse in concentration and gifted a lifeline to Khachanov, who forced a fourth set by winning the tie-break.

Tsitsipas has the potential to challenge the for the title in Melbourne but he cannot afford to lose his focus against a player like Djokovic. Their last two encounters in Grand Slam events have gone the distance and the Greek has also defeated Djokovic on a hardcourt surface once in his career. He seems to have a good balance to his game at the moment.

Less unforced errors, smart decision-making, and fantastic execution have helped Tsitsipas start the new season on a strong note and secure a place in the 2023 Australian Open final.

The former World No. 1 will undoubtedly be the favorite to win as he continues to set the bar high with his outstanding gameplay on the ATP tour. The Serb will be up against a determined opponent who will test him and ask all sorts of questions in the finals.

However, he should be able to answer them and continue his supremacy by winning his 10th title at the Australian Open.

Pick: Djokovic to win in five sets

