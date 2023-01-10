Australian Open 2023: Five dark horses for the men's singles title this year 

As we approach the Australian Open 2023, there is a rising sense of excitement and zest among tennis fans around the world. Most of the top players in the world have already begun their preparations and have given an insight into what can be expected at the hardcourt Major.

The American contingent of Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe brilliantly guided Team USA to victory at the inaugural United Cup. Teenage sensation Coco Gauff also began her 2023 campaign on a high by winning the ASB Women's Classic in Auckland.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic made the perfect return Down Under as he captured his first title in 2023 at the Adelaide International 1. However, defending Australian Open Champion Rafael Nadal looked a bit out of sorts on his return to the tour as Casper Ruud and Alex De Minaur scored competent wins against him at the United Cup.

Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev will also want to make it count this year, after nearly missing out on capturing the Australian Open in 2022. The likes of Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime have been in decent form in the last few months and will fancy their chances of making a deep run in Melbourne.

Even though the likes of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz (withdrew from the Australian Open due to injury) have shown their will to win in recent tournaments, it is always difficult to predict which players will emerge as dark horses in a Grand Slam tournament. These players may not have the same level of experience or accolades as the top seeds but they have the potential to make a big impact. On that note, let's take a look at five potential dark horses for the men's singles title this year:

5) Five finals in a row for Holger Rune ?

Holger Rune is yet to register a win at the Australian Open and will be competing in Melbourne for only the second time in his career. He couldn't get past the first round during his last outing in 2021 as Korean Soo Woo Kwon outlasted him in a five-set tie.

However, the World No. 10 has been in scintillating form entering the hardcourt Major and has reached four finals in his last four competitive ATP events. He captured maiden titles at the Stockholm Open and the Rolex Paris Masters and finished runner-up at the Sofia Open and the Swiss Indoors Basel.

The 19-year-old has already defeated the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic in intense summit clashes in the last few months. Djokovic and Tsitsipas are both front runners to win the Australian Open. Rune will be confident of putting up a strong performance if they happen to meet during the knock-out stages. With World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of the equation (due to injury), Rune will be keen to start the year on a positive note and has momentum on his side to help him start well at the 2023 Australian Open.

4) Mr. Consistent, Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie has been a model for consistency on the ATP tour over the last 12 months. He's amassed 49 wins from 75 matches last year, with title winning runs at the Delray Beach Open and the Lyon Open. The Brit also finished second at the Mexico Open in February and the Los Cabos Open in August. Three out of those four finals were on hardcourt surfaces. The World No. 12 has shown his pedigree to perform on the big stage by reaching his first ever Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. He managed to take a set off Novak Djokovic but couldn't edge past the Serb in the last four.

The 27-year-old kicked off the 2023 season on a high with three wins on the trot at the United Cup. He outfoxed the likes of Alex De Minaur, Taylor Fritz and the defending Australian Open champion, Rafael Nadal. Critics and tennis fans around the world know about the threat Norrie possesses in big tournaments. None of the players on tour would want to square off against him in Melbourne.

3) Eager for success on the big stage: Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz has upped his game tremendously in the last year and a half. He's had a solid season in 2022, garnering 46 wins from 67 matches and winning titles at the Indian Wells Masters, Eastbourne International and the Tokyo Open. Two out of those three titles came on hardcourt surfaces and Fritz also reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The World No. 9 started the 2023 season exceedingly well, winning four out of five matches at the United Cup. Fritz, along with his team members, guided team United States of America towards victory. He defeated first grade players such as Jiri Lehecka, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berettini. The 25-year-old is due to make an eyecatching impact at a Major tournament and will be determined to do so this year. With a 68% succcess ratio on hardcourts, Fritz will be hoping to give his best and make a deep run in Melbourne.

2) Can Frances Tiafoe make his potent form count?

Frances Tiafoe is no stranger to the hardcourts in Melbourne. In fact, he announced himself on the main tour with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open in 2019. The American was slow to start his season last year but picked up the pace in the last six months. He put up some noteworthy performances by reaching the semifinals of the US Open, quarterfinals of the Rolex Paris Masters and finals at the Tokyo Open (finished runner-up to Taylor Fritz).

The 24-year-old continued his good form in 2023, winning five matches in a row at the United Cup. He defeated the likes of Daniel Evans, Oscar Otte, Kacper Zuk and Lorenzo Musetti while representing Team USA. Tiafoe is yet to win an ATP main draw event since achieving success at the Delray Beach Open in 2018. Considering the form he's in at the moment, the American will fancy his chances of reaching the business end of the Australian Open, making a statement in 2023.

1) Nick Kyrgios will kick off his 2023 season at the Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is among the top dark horses to win at the Australian Open 2023. The 27-year-old seems to have reinvented himself last year, prioritizing his fitness and showing a genuine approach towards doing well in tournaments. He recorded one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, garnering 37 wins from 47 matches and reaching his first ever Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon Championships. The Australian also added to his trophy cabinet by winning his first title in over two years at the Citi Open in Washington D.C.

The World No. 21 is yet to begin his campaign in 2023 as he chose not to compete at the United Cup due to a shoulder problem. However, he assured his fans it was just a precautionary step and will be fit to participate at the Australian Open. This will be Kyrgios' 12th appearance at the hardcourt Major and his best result so far has been reaching the quarterfinals in 2015. With the home crowd firmly behind him, the Australian will look to bring his A-game to the fore and build some momentum early on in the event.

