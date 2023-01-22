Australian Open 2023: Jelena Ostapenko vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Jelena Ostapenko vs (22) Elena Rybakina

Date: January 24, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Fifth round (Quarter-final)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$76,500,000

Jelena Ostapenko vs Elena Rybakina preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Australian Open

World No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko will face off against reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday, January 24.

Ostapenko registered a straight-sets win over Dayana Yastremska in the opening match to set up a second-round fixture against Anna Bondar. The Latvian had to struggle a bit at the start but rose to the occasion in the deciding set to earn a victory over the Hungarian.

She leveled up her game even further as the player went on to clinch comprehensive wins in straight sets against Kateryna Baindl and Coco Gauff in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. The seventeenth seed has looked very impressive in the tournament so far and looks capable of outclassing any opponent on her day.

Meanwhile, Rybakina is another player who has exceeded expectations at the Australian Open. The World No. 25 has made an impressive run to the quarter-finals and her triumph against No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round came as shocking news for the tennis world.

The Kazakhastani defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Kaja Juvan, and Danielle Collins in the first three rounds, respectively, before facing off against the Polish player. Rybakina seemed to have rarely been troubled by any of her opponents so far as she dominated in all aspects of the game. She has now made a huge statement at the Grand Slam Down Under after her straight-sets win against the World No. 1.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Rybakina 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their last meeting in consecutive sets in the semi-finals of the 2021 Eastbourne International.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Elena Rybakina odds

Jelena Ostapenko vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Australian Open

Ostapenko got a lot of tricks up under her sleeve and it was on display in her fourth-round win against Gauff. The Latvian on her day is clearly unbeatable. Her forehand shots are deadly and she has been utilizing them effectively in previous matches.

While consistency has been a major issue for the 17th seed, it has not been a concern for her ever since she landed in Melbourne. She has put out above-par performances throughout the tournament.

However, her opponent Rybakina is a tricky nut to crack. She has proved her prowess when it comes to the biggest of stages, having won the 2022 Wimbledon. The Kazakhstani is fearless and aggressive. Her biggest strength is the serve.

The match will be highly competitive and is likely to go down to the third set. Both players have their share of strengths and weaknesses. Considering Ostapenko's form and dominance so far in the tournament, she will probably make it to the semi-finals.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets

