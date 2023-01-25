Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul

Date: 27 January, 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Semi-finals.

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: A$76,500,000.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul preview

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Andrey Rublev

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic will face Tommy Paul in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday (January 27).

Djokovic has been in unreal form during the tournament despite having a couple of injury scares. The Serb booked his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open with wins over Roberto Carballes Baena, Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur.

Against Andrey Rublev, he started the match strong, winning the opening set 6-1. Djokovic continued his dominance in the second set and won it 6-2. Rublev tried hard to stage a fightback but the Serb was just too good for him. He won the third set 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Tommy Paul started the Asia-Pacific Major by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-2. He followed this up with wins over 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Jenson Brooksby to set up a fourth-round clash against 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Paul put in a fine performance to beat the Spaniard 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 and reach his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Here, he faced compatriot Ben Shelton who was also playing in his first Major quarter-final.

The first set was tightly contested and Paul edged out the 20-year-old in a tiebreak before taking the second set 6-3. Shelton fought back in the third set and managed to win it 7-5 before the World No. 35 took the fourth set 6-4 to reach his maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -2000 -1.5 (-750) To be updated Tommy Paul +950 +1.5 (+425) To be updated

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite given the dominant performances he has produced match after match in Melbourne.

The Serb looks like he is on a mission to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on Sunday. Despite injury scares, Djokovic is showing no signs of slowing down and we could be in for another majestic performance on Friday.

The 35-year-old's intensity and overall game will be very difficult for his opponent to handle and he always has the mentality factor which has so often helped him in the past.

Paul has had a dream of a tournament so far and he will enter the match in good spirits. However, the American has to produce his best possible tennis if he is to stand a chance against what looks like an ageless Djokovic. He will look to make the most out of his strong forehand and could try to draw unforced errors out of the Serb.

If Paul somehow manages to win, it could be among the greatest-ever wins by an American tennis player. However, Djokovic looks simply unstoppable at the moment and should have little trouble in reaching another Australian Open final.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

