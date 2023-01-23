Day 8 (January 23) of the Australian Open saw Novak Djokovic seal his place in the quarterfinals with a comfortable win over Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev had to fight his way past Holger Rune.

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton both reached their maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals with wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and JJ Wolf respectively.

In the women's singles event at the 2023 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka got the better of Belinda Bencic. Meanwhile, Donna Vekic survived a scare from Linda Fruhvirtova to reach the last eight.

Magda Linette produced a major upset by beating fourth seed Caroline Garcia and Karolina Pliskova booked her place in the quarterfinals by ousting Zhang Shuai.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the results on Day 8 of the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic cruises past Alex De Minaur

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Alex de Minaur

Novak Djokovic got another step closer to a 10th Australian Open crown as he beat 22nd seed Alex de Minaur comprehensively in the fourth round.

The Serb was in command of the match from the very first point and won the opening set 6-2. He continued his dominance in the second set and took it 6-1. De Minaur had no response to Djokovic's intensity. The latter won the third set 6-2 to seal his place in the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals.

The Serb produced a dominant performance and won 33 out of 44 points on his first serve while clinching 16 out of 24 on his second. He also hit 26 winners throughout the match.

Andrey Rublev survives Holger Rune scare to reach quarterfinals

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev edged out ninth seed Holger Rune in what was a highly thrilling encounter at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Russian started the match well and won the opening set 6-3 before Rune bounced back to take the second set by the same scoreline. Rublev made the decisive break in the sixth game of the third set and went on to win it 6-3 and restore his lead in the match.

Rune, however, was far from willing to throw in the towel and took the fourth set 6-4 to force the match into a decider. The Dane made the first break of the fifth set but Rublev broke him back.

Rune had two match points during the 12th game but Rublev saved them and was able to take the final set into the tiebreak. The former dominated the early stages of the tiebreak and cruised to a 5-0 lead. The Russian, however, fought back once again and eventually won it 11-9 to reach his second Australian Open quarterfinal.

Aryna Sabalenka gets past Belinda Bencic

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the Australian Open quarterfinals by defeating 12th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

The Swiss started the match strongly and made the first break in the third game of the opening set. However, Sabalenka managed to break her back and broke her in the final game of the set to win it 7-5.

The Belarusian produced a dominant display in the second set to win 6-2 and seal her place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Here, she will take on Donna Vekic.

Australian Open 2023: Day 8 results at a glance

Men's Singles

(4) Novak Djokovic def. (22) Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2

(5) Andrey Rublev def. (9) Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9)

Tommy Paul def. (24) Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

Ben Shelton def. JJ Wolf 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-2

Women's Singles

(5) Aryna Sabalenka def. (12) Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2

Magda Linette def. (4) Caroline Garcia 7-6(3), 6-4

Donna Vekic def. Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

(30) Karolina Pliskova def. (23) Zhang Shuai 6-0, 6-4

Men's Doubles

(1) Neal Skupski / Wesley Koolhof def. Nikola Cacic / Aisam ul-Haq Qureshi 6-4, 6-2

(14) Andreas Mies / John Peers def. (WC) Alex Bolt / Luke Saville 6-0, 6-3

Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski def. (2) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-2

(3) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer def. (16) Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop 6-3, 7-6(6)

(8) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos def. Lloyd Harris / Raven Klaasen 6-1, 7-6(4)

(WC) Rinky Hijikata / Jason Kubler def. Tomislav Brkic / Gonzalo Escobar 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4

Benjamin Bonzi / Arthur Rinderknech def. (12) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 6-2

Women's Doubles

(4) Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens def. Viktorija Golubic / Monica Niculescu 6-2, 6-2

(10) Shuko Aoyama / Ena Shibahara def. Elena Rybakina / Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 7-6(7)

(11) Yang Zhaoxuan / Chan Hao-ching def. Anhelina Kalinina / Alison van Uytvanck 6-3, 7-5

(1) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova def. Alycia Parks / Oksana Kalashnikova 6-0, 6-3

(2) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula def. (16) Miyu Kato / Aldila Sutjiadi 6-4, 6-2

Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse def. Miriam Kolodziejova / Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4

