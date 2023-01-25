Australian Open 2023: Victoria Azarenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs (22) Elena Rybakina

Date: 26 January, 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Victoria Azarenka vs Elena Rybakina preview

Victoria Azarenka celebrating her win over Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open

24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face 22nd seed Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open semifinals on Thursday.

Azarenka started the tournament with a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Sofia Kenin and followed it up with a thrashing of Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0. She then came back from a set down to beat Madison Keys 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 and registered a similar victory over Zhu Lin (4-6, 6-1, 6-4) to set up a quarterfinal clash against Jessica Pegula.

The American entered the match as the heavy favorite but Azarenka had other plans. The Belarusian won the opening set 6-4 and cruised through the second set to win it 6-1 and reach her first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2020 US Open.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina started the Australian Open with straight-set wins over Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Kaja Juvan. She faced last year's runner-up Danielle Collins in the third round and won the opening set 6-2. The American fought back in the second set to win it 7-5 and force the match into a decider, which Rybakina won 6-2 to seal her place in the fourth round.

Here, she produced arguably the upset of the tournament by beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to seal her place in the quarterfinals. Rybakina faced Jelena Ostapenko in the last eight and put in a sublime display to beat her 6-2, 6-4 and reach her second Grand Slam semifinal.

Victoria Azarenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Rybakina leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Azarenka, having beaten her 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of last year's Indian Wells Open.

Victoria Azarenka vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Victoria Azarenka +155 +1.5 (-165) Under 20.5 (+110) Elena Rybakina -190 -1.5 (+120) Over 20.5 (-155)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Victoria Azarenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Rybakina has been in terrific form lately and might be favored to win the match given her recent wins over Swiatek and Ostapenko. However, Azarenka's confidence will be boosted after defeating Jessica Pegula, not to forget her experience and mentality.

Rybakina has served 29 aces so far in the Australian Open, which is more than any other woman. She will look to make the most out of her powerful serve to get as many free points as she can.

The Kazakh deploys a very aggressive style of play and hits her shots with a lot of power. She is also very composed on the court, a trait which will come in very handy at this stage of the tournament.

Azarenka is also a very strong hitter but she plays with controlled aggression and manages to construct her points very well. The Belarusian has hit 99 winners throughout the tournament but has also hit 107 unforced errors. If she is to beat Rybakina, she will have to fight the right balance between defense and offense.

Azarenka will no doubt put in a tough fight but Rybakina should manage to come out on top given her recent run of form.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes