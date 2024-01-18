Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

6th-seed Alexander Zverev will take on American teen Alex Michelsen in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday (January 21).

The German began his campaign in Melbourne against compatriot Dominik Koepfer in the first round. He came from a set down to reel three sets in a row and clinch the match 4-6 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 to set up a second-round match-up with Lukas Klein.

In an energy-sapping match on John Cain Arena, Zverev prevailed in a five-set epic against the Slovakian qualifier, battling back to claim a 7-5 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(10-7) victory after four and a half hours of play. The victory was Zverev's 400th on the tour.

Alex Michelsen, meanwhile, made his Grand Slam debut earlier this week against James Mccabe in the first round. He went on to register a win with a 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-1 6-2 scoreline. Up against the 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka in the second round, Michelsen caused an upset, coming back from a set down to win the contest 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Alex Michelsen have not yet faced off on tour and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Alex Michelsen

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen prediction

Alex Michelsen at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Alexander Zverev heads into his third-round encounter against American teen Alex Michelsen and this could be an exciting match given the latter's current run of form.

Despite being involved in two grueling opening-round matches, Zverev has served well, averaging 77.5% points won off first serves. The German rose to the occasion when it mattered, to close out the tie-breaks in the fourth and fifth, narrowly avoiding an exit.

Michelsen meanwhile has looked impressive in both his opening two matches. His strong baseline game coupled with his powerful groundstrokes, have held him in good stead. He's been particularly good at returning serve and will look to break Zverev whenever the opportunity arises if he is to make inroads into their match.

The general expectation is to see Zverev pile the pressure onto his less experienced opponent, but only time will tell us the outcome.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets