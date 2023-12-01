"Because Novak Djokovic is the GOAT" - Alex Michelsen picks Serb as his dream match-up on ATP Tour

19-year-old American sensation Alex Michelsen has picked World No. 1 Novak Djokovic as his dream match-up on the ATP Tour, reasoning that he would like to test his skills against the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Speaking in a recent interview with the ATP Tour during his time at the Next Gen Finals, the World No. 97 admitted that even though he would most likely lose, he would enjoy the experience of matching up against the 24-time Major winner.

"I'd love to play Novak, because he's the GOAT. I would probably [not win], but good experience to play Novak," Michelsen said.

Michelsen also spoke about his mother, saying that he considers her his biggest inspiration as she has taught him to be a "good person" outside the tennis court as well.

"Outside of tennis, I'm definitely inspired by my mom. Even though she taught me how to play, how to be a good person," Alex Michelsen said.

"You can call me Novak! I like my name" - Novak Djokovic on being called the 'GOAT'

Speaking to the press after winning this year's French Open, his 23rd Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic jokingly brushed off his 'GOAT' tag, stating that he likes his own name better.

However, the Serb was chuffed with the compliment, which he considers the reward for all his achievements.

"You can call me Novak! I like my name. I take [the GOAT] as a compliment of course for all the achievements. This one today came as a crown for all the hard work this year. Two Slams - I said before the season started that I wanted to peak in Slams, I wanted to play my best tennis there," Djokovic said.

"I love competing in best of five, and most of the players know that it's going to be a really high mountain to climb to beat me in best of five and I like that feeling," the 24-time Grand Slam champion added.

Djokovic went on to add one more Slam to his tally after that, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open to break the Open Era record, which was held by Serena Williams until then.

The Serb finished the year as the World No. 1, triumphing at the season-ending ATP Finals and adding a seventh trophy to his 2023 tally. However, his dreams of leading Serbia to the Davis Cup fell through, as the team lost in the semifinals to eventual winners Italy.

