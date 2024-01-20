Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (19) Cameron Norrie

Date: January 22, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie preview

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will take on 19th seed Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 22.

Zverev has come close to making a weighty impact on tour. He had a promising season last year, picking up 55 wins from 82 matches and title-winning runs at the Hamburg European Open and the Chengdu Open. He also reached the semifinals of the French Open and the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

The 26-year-old made a staggering start to the new season, guiding Germany to their first-ever victory at the United Cup. He continued his rich vein of form at the Australian Open and outfoxed the likes of Dominik Koepfer, Lukas Klein, and Alex Michelsen en route to the fourth round. Zverev made light work of Michelson in the round of 32, overpowering the American in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie has had a decent season last year, chalking up 36 wins from 61 matches, including a title-winning run at the Rio Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the ASB Classic and the 2023 Argentina Open.

The Brit entered Melbourne on the back of a quarterfinal run at the 2024 ASB Classic. He began his campaign, cruising past Juan Pablo Varillas and then overpowered the likes of Giulio Zeppeiri and Casper Ruud en route to the fourth round. Norrie stunned the 11th seed Ruud in his previous encounter 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Norrie 4-2. He defeated the Brit most recently at the 2023 Vienna Open in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie odds

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Fans can expect a feisty battle between Zverev and Norrie in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Considering their recent results on tour and record at Major events, Zverev will be the favorite to come out on top.

The German is quite adept at navigating through rough waters during the early stages of a Major event. However, he lacks the killer instinct to get past higher-ranked opponents in the final few rounds. Known for his powerful serve and well-rounded overall game, Zverev will fancy his chances to do the business this time around and stake his claim for the title.

The Brit, on the contrary, has a tough challenge on the cards. His patient approach, court coverage skills, and defensive game will be put to test by the in-form German. Known for his composed demeanor on the court, Norrie will need to play out of his skin and unsettle the sixth seed to have a say in this bout. If he witnessed Zverev's flawless performance against Michelson in the third round, he'd know there is very little margin for error against him.

While the Brit has the potential to make this a close encounter, the odds will still be in Zverev's favor to get over the line. The 26-year-old produced some breathtaking winners in his previous match, showcasing his ability to dominate from every corner of the court and effectively handle whatever challenges came his way. He should be able to wear down his next opponent in the next match and provide the killer blow in the fourth round.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets