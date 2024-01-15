Australian Open 2024: Amanda Anisimova vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Nadia Podoroska

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Amanda Anisimova vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Former World No. 21 Amanda Anisimova will take on Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Anisimova participated in just seven tournaments on the main tour last year. She decided to take an extented break from tennis, following her first round exit at the 2023 Madrid Open in April. The American wished to prioritise her overall well-being and mental health.

After being away for nine months, she marked her return with a solid win at the 2024 ASB Classic. However, her run came to an end against Czech player Marie Bouzkova in the second round. Anisimova entered Melbourne on the back of decent game time in Auckland.

She switched gears at the Major event and scored an impressive win over 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. The youngster cruised past the Russian 6-3, 6-4.

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Nadia Podoroska, meanwhile, had a decent season in 2023. She chalked up 13 wins from 33 matches, including semifinal appearances at the Ningbo International Tennis Open and the Budapest Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old entered the Australian Open on the back of a disappointing first round exit at the Hobart International. She managed to steady the ship in Melbourne, with an important win against Tamara Zidansek in the first round. Podoroska outclassed the Slovakian competitor 6-1, 6-0.

She would be hoping to present a tough challenge to Anisimova in the next round.

Amanda Anisimova vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

The head-to-head between Anisimova and Podoroska is at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Amanda Anisimova vs Nadia Podoroska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova -300 +1.5 (-800) Over 20.5 (-120) Nadia Podoroska +225 -1.5 (+425) Under 20.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Amanda Anisimova vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

2024 Australian Open: Previews

Both players would be eager to continue their run at the Australian Open. Considering their results at the highest level and ability to adapt to different types of playing conditions, Anisimova would be the favourite to come out on top.

Anisimova would be raring to achieve success on the main tour and ease off the constant pressure of performing well at the highest level. The 22-year-old is known for her commanding presence at the baseline and accurate groundstrokes off both wings. She likes to play an aggresive brand of tennis and doesn't shy away from taking risks.

Podoroska, meanwhile, would need to stick to her strengths and settle in quickly to have a say in this encounter. She would be high on confidence after a quick-fire victory in the first round. Her top-spin heavy forehands tend to bail her out of tough situations. But against an opponent like Anisimova, the Argentinian would need to serve well and maintain her focus throughout the match.

Anisimova's return to the main tour has been succesful so far. With a few more games under her belt, she should be able to perform well at the highest level. As far as her next match is concerned, she can't afford to be casual in her approach. Podoroska will present a tough challenge to the American, but Anisimova should be able to make her mark and continue her run in Melbourne.

Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets.