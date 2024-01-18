Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang

Date: January 21, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang preview

Alcaraz is through to the third round.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his Australian Open campaign when he takes on Juncheng Shang for a place in the second week.

World No. 2 Alcaraz came through a tough second-round tussle with Lorenzo Sonego to match his best result at Melbourne Park. After winning the opening set, the 20-year-old dropped the next in a tiebreak.

However, the Spaniard regained control of proceedings by winning the third set 6-3. Following an exchange of breaks, Alcaraz dropped just three points in the ensuing fourth-set tiebreak to book his place in the next round.

The former World No. 1, playing his 200th career singles match, brought up his 157th victory in three hours and 25 minutes. Alcaraz needs to reach at least the quarterfinals to stand a chance of leaving the tournament as the World No. 1.

The Spaniard won his first-round match 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 against French veteran Richard Gasquet to commence the quest to land his first title at Melbourne Park,

Meanwhile, the 140th-ranked Shang ended the inspired run of Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal. After dropping the opening set 6-2, it was all Shang the rest of the way. The 18-year-old left-hander restored parity by conceding only three games in the second set.

He registered a hard-fought 7-5 win in the third set and continued his ascendancy by winning the fourth set 6-4. Shang is now 5-1 on the year, having reached the Hong Kong semifinals a week ago.

He beat American Mackenzie McDonald in five sets in the opening round. Shang is into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Juncheng Shang

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang prediction

Shang is into the third round of a Major for the first time.

On paper, this clash is a mismatch. Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport and touted for greatness while Shang is an up-and-coming prospect.

Alcaraz has a strong serve, hits powerfully from both wings, is blessed with elite athleticism and temperament and has little conceivable weakness in his game. Meanwhile, Shang is more of a counterpuncher, without no attribute standing out in particular.

The former World No. 1 should take this matchup without breaking much sweat, considering their gulf in experience, pedigree and quality.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets