Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet preview

Alcaraz returns to the Australian Open after a year's absence.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz commences his campaign at the Australian Open against French veteran Richard Gasquet.

Alcaraz, 20, is making his season debut after a semifinal loss to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. The young Spaniard is coming off another solid campaign, winning his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, one of his six titles in the season. He also triumphed at Indian Wells, Madrid, Barcelona and Queen's Club

The former World No. 1 had solid campaigns in the three Grand Slams he entered after missing the Australian Open due to a freak injury during training. Apart from winning Wimbledon, he made the semifinals at Roland Garros and US Open.

Alcaraz is making only his third appearance at the Australian Open, where he's one of three men, including Djokovic, who could leave the tournament as the World No. 1.

Meanwhile, the 76th-ranked Gasquet is coming off a defeat to Arthur Fils in his 2024 season-opener in Auckland this week, where he was defending his title. The 37-year-old is coming off a modest 14-24 2023 season.

The Frenchman lost in the first round at all four Grand Slams last year, but one of his notable results of the year was a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Stuttgart.

Gasquet is making his 17th visit to Melbourne Park, making the second week four times, the last time being 10 years ago. He has fallen in the first round five times.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Alcaraz beat Gasquet in their only tour-level meeting in the 2021 Umag final on clay in straight sets. This will be their first clash on hardcourt.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Richard Gasquet

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Gasquet is winless in 2024

On paper, the matchup looks like a mismatch. Alcaraz is one of the sport's best young players and is tipped to become a legend.

The Spaniard has a near-complete game even at his young age, having won big titles on all three surfaces. He has a fierce serve, powerful groundstrokes and elite athleticism, making it a formidable combination for opponents to counter.

Meanwhile, Gasquet - with his signature single-handed backhand - has more modest attributes and stands little chance of toppling the Spaniard.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets