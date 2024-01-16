Australian Open 2024: Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell preview

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Australian Open.

World No. 11 Casper Ruud will square off against Max Purcell in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday.

Ruud was up against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round here. The Norwegian cruised through the opening set as he claimed it for the loss of just a lone game. The second set was a bit more competitive, but he remained in control of the proceedings.

Ruud was able to capture the set by breaking the Spaniard's serve twice. The third set was one-way traffic once again, as the three-time Major finalist swept the last five games of the match for a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win.

Home favorite Purcell took on qualifier Mate Valkusz in the opening round. The Australian went down an early break in the first set, from which he never recovered.

But Purcell was able to brush off the disappointing start. He matched Valkusz shot for shot in the second set and outplayed him in the tie-break to claim the set. The two were on even footing for a better part of the third set.

However, Purcell raised his level as he bagged the last three games of the set to take it. He went up a double break in the fourth set to lead 5-2 but struggled to close out the match. He served for it twice and even held six match points, but Valkusz managed to level the score.

Valkusz's heroics came to an end after that. Purcell snagged another break to go 6-5 up and wrapped up the match on his third try for a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell head-to-head

Purcell leads Ruud 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters in three sets.

Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Casper Ruud -400 +1.5 (-800) Max Purcell +280 -1.5 (+425)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell prediction

Max Purcell at the 2024 Australian Open.

Ruud continued his strong start to the year with a routine win over Ramos-Vinloas. He didn't drop his serve even once in the previous round and blasted 42 winners against 26 unforced errors.

Purcell almost faltered while trying to serve out the match, but got over the finish line in the end. However, he cannot afford to let go of so many opportunities given how well Ruud is competing right now.

Ruud remains unbeaten this year as he won all three of his matches at the United Cup. He's yet to lose a set too and hasn't dropped more than four games per set so far. While Purcell one-upped him the last they played, history is unlikely to repeat itself given the Norwegian's current form.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.