Australian Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Brisbane International.

World No. 3 Elena Rybakina will face off against two-time Major finalist Karolina Pliskova in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Rybakina commenced the new season by taking part in the Brisbane International. After a first round bye, she dispatched Olivia Gadecki and Elise Mertens to make the last eight. The Kazakh led Anastasia Potapova 6-1 in their quarterfinal clash, but the latter was forced to retire due to an injury.

Rybakina then sent Linda Noskova packing in the semifinals, which set up a showdown with Aryna Sabalenka for the title. She made light work of the Belarusian as she scored a 6-0, 6-3 win over her to lift the trophy.

Rybakina participated in the Adelaide International after that. As the top seed, she received a bye here as well, after which she defeated Cristina Bucsa in the second round. Her winning ways came to an end in the quarterfinals against Ekaterina Alexandrova, who handed her a 6-3, 6-3 loss.

Pliskova, too, began the new season in Brisbane. As a seeded player, she received a first-round bye as well. She was up against Naomi Osaka in the second round. The Czech dropped the first set but staged a comeback to score a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Pliskova was then beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in the next round. She headed to Adelaide after that, where she was handed a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing by Katerina Siniakova in the first round.

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Rybakina leads Pliskova 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -650 +1.5 (-2500) Over 19.5 (-125) Karolina Pliskova +425 -1.5 (+725) Under 19.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Karolina Pliskova at the 2024 Brisbane International.

The two have had contrasting results to start the year. Rybakina made a blistering start as the level of tennis she displayed in Brisbane was incredibly high. She won the tournament without dropping a set and lost more than three games in a single set just once during the week.

Pliskova raised her level to score her only win of the year against Osaka. Her serve and shotmaking in that match were reminiscent of her peak. If she brings that same focus and intensity against the Kazakh, this could be a close affair.

But so far, all of their matches have followed the same pattern. Pliskova loses a close first set, after which Rybakina dominates the second set to win the match. The Czech loves playing in Melbourne, which could inspire her to improve her game.

Pliskova is a former semifinalist here and made the last eight on three other occasions, including last year. Meanwhile, Rybakina finished as the runner-up here in 2023. Even if the Kazakh encounters some resistance in the match, she should be able to get the job done in the end.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.