Australian Open 2024: Elina Svitolina vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Elina Svitolina vs Linda Noskova

Date: January 22, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Elina Svitolina vs Linda Noskova preview

Svitolina at the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

19th seed Elina Svitolina has set up a fourth-round clash with Linda Noskova at the 2024 Australian Open on Monday, January 22.

Sviotlina continued her good start this year against Viktorija Golubic in the third round, with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. She's yet to drop a set at the Australian Open, with straight sets wins in her first two rounds against Taylah Preston and Viktoriya Tomova.

Linda Noskova, meanwhile, is coming off arguably the biggest win of her career. She clawed back from one set down to defeat the No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round.

The big-hitting Czech powered her way back in the second set after losing the first, breaking in the eighth game. She held in the next game to send that match into a decider. An unforgettable third-set win saw her become the first teenager to defeat the WTA’s world No. 1 at the Australian Open since 1999.

She started the tournament on a high with a victory over No. 34 seed Marie Bouzkova in the first round before overcoming American wildcard McCartney Kessler in a tight three-set second-round match.

Elina Svitolina vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Elina Svitolina and Linda Noskova are yet to face off against each other on tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Elina Svitolina vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina Linda Noskova

(Odds to be updated once added)

Elina Svitolina vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova during her round three singles match against Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Svitolina has sailed through her opening three rounds without dropping a set. She's carried her good form from Auckland where she reached the final, and has looked good all-round.

She won an impressive 76% points on her first serve in her third-round encounter and was equally potent on her returns, breaking her opponent's serve five times out of eight.

Linda Noskova, on the other hand, relied on her big-hitting prowess which saw her oust the No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek in the previous round. She was also impressive on serve, winning 73% of points on her first serve.

While Svitolina might hold the upper hand going into the contest based on current form, there is no discounting another surprise from the teen.

Pick: Svitolina in three sets