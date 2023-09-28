Linda Noskova becomes target of social media abuse, reveals vile messages sent to her by tennis fan after latest Japan Open loss

World No. 44 Linda Noskova recently revealed the ugly side of tennis betting by exposing an angry fan's message that she received following a second-round exit at the 2023 Toray Pan Pacific Open.

The 18-year-old, who is playing her first full-tour season this year, lost to Anastasia Pavlyunchenkova by a lopsided scoreline of 3-6, 6-4, 0-6 in the Round of 16 in Tokyo. While the loss would've certainly been tough for the Czech, she can take pride in having accumulated a 32-19 win-loss record in 2023 thus far.

While most tennis fans would appreciate Noskova's steep upward climb, one individual was far from friendly. The fan sent a derogatory message to her on Instagram, which was bookended by the repetitive phrase "Get cancer and die obese f***ing b***h", in upper-case.

The individual was most likely miffed at losing a wager on Noskova, and asserted how she lost the match despite having held 20 game points over the course of three sets.

"Kill yourself, you dumb f***ing b***h end your f***ing life. Nice job dumb f***ing b***h, 20 game points and you lose the game, get cancer and die b***h," they wrote.

The World No. 44 subsequently posted a screen-grab of the messages, while expressing just how silly the entire act was.

"Dude," she wrote, followed by a laughing and clapping emoji.

Linda Noskova has shown plenty of promise in 2023

Linda Noskova hits a forehand at the 2023 Adelaide International

Linda Noskova has made big strides on the WTA tour this year. The Czech began her year ranked outside of the women's top 100, at the 2023 Adelaide International 1. She advanced to the main draw after successfully clearing the qualifying rounds where she defeated the likes of Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova.

She then had a phenomenal week at the WTA 500 event where she beat Ons Jabeur, Victoria Azarenka, and Daria Kasatkina en route to the final, before eventually losing the title to Aryna Sabalenka.

Consistent results on the main tour soon propelled Linda Noskova into the top 50 later in the season. Recently, the 18-year-old reached a career-second final at the Prague Open but lost against Japan's Nao Hibino.

The Czech was able to reach a career-high ranking of World No. 41 earlier in August. She has cooled down since then, though, dropping three of her last five matches. However, it goes without saying that Noskova has great prospects of being a top player in the future.