"I have it everywhere – phone, notebook; there's a picture above my bed" - Linda Noskova on 'shocking' meeting with Serena Williams in US Open draw

Linda Noskova was just 17 years old when she got the opportunity of sharing the court with Serena Williams at the US Open, days before the legend’s retirement. The teenager has now reflected on the match and revealed what it meant to score a win against her idol under the New York night sky.

Noskova took part in the 2022 US Open alongside veteran Lucie Hradecka in the women’s doubles and entered the singles main draw as a qualifier. While she failed to make a mark in singles, losing to compatriot Marie Bouzkova in the opening round, the teenager was given a jackpot draw in doubles, with her opening match set against Venus and Serena Williams.

The 18-year-old, who recently contested the Poland Open, confessed that she was initially planning to participate in the US Open just to get a glimpse of Serena Williams before she retired at the tournament. Finding herself drawn against the Williams sisters in the opening round was thus a “shock” for the Czech.

“When I looked at the draw, I was pretty shocked because I was going to the US Open just to see Serena because, obviously, her last tournament,” the 18-year-old told Dominik Senkowski at the Poland Open.

Noskova and Hradecka lost in the second round of the New York Major but managed to defeat Venus and Serena Williams in straight sets 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the opener, thus bringing an end to the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s doubles career.

The Czech teenager said that she will cherish the moment forever.

“So, I saw her, and I saw her in the draw; and then on court. So, that was pretty exciting for me. And I’m gonna cherish the moment like, probably forever. It was definitely the best tennis moment for me so far,” she said.

The World No. 59 also confessed that she has made a place for their picture from the meeting everywhere.

“I do have it probably everywhere – phone, notebook; there’s a picture above my bed, or something in living room,” she added.

"It's always been Serena Williams" – Linda Noskova on her tennis idol

Linda Noskova shaking hands with Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Linda Noskova also revealed that none of the active players are her idols, and the place will always be reserved for Serena Williams.

“It’s always been Serena, but active player, I am not sure I have one,” the 18-year-old confessed at the Poland Open.

Noskova was previously asked to pick her favorite player from the Big 3 (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic) during a fan interaction. She had similarly responded to the question by firmly indicating that her favorite is Williams. However, when asked to pick the male GOAT (Greatest of All Time), the Czech went with Federer.

2021 French Open girls’ champion Noskova, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 45 earlier this year, will next be seen contesting the Prague Open (July 31- August 6). She is the fourth seed at the event and will be vying for her maiden WTA title.

