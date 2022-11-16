Linda Noskova picks Serena Williams over Big 3, reveals her male and female GOATS, and more

After being on the sidelines for a year, Serena Williams returned to action this season, much to the delight of the tennis world. The great American player has been a source of inspiration for countless youngsters who want to play professional tennis.

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic recently conducted a Q&A session on social media, inviting questions from her fans from around the world. When one of the questions asked her to pick one amongst the Big 3 — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic — the 17-year-old chose to ignore all of them and instead, named Williams.

Linda Noskova puts Serena Williams above the Big 3

A few days after Williams' name went missing from the entry list for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, she surprised everyone by announcing her addition to the main draw as a wildcard. Although the 23-time Grand Slam winner lost to France's Harmony Tan in the opening round at SW19, fans were happy just to see her play once again.

During the Canadian Open, the 41-year-old icon announced that the 2022 US Open would be the last tournament of her career. She lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at Flushing Meadows, bringing her 27-year-long glorious career to an end.

Although none of the Big 3 members came before the American legend for Noskova, she inserted Federer's caricature along with Williams' photograph when asked to name her male and female GOATS.

Linda Noskova named Serena Williams and Roger Federer the GOATS

World No. 91 Noskova turns 18 tomorrow. She won the 2021 French Open in the juniors category and has a total of six singles and one doubles title on the International Tennis Federation Circuit (ITF).

Linda Noskova's favorite tennis moment: Playing against Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

L-R: Lucie Hradecka, Linda Noskova, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams

During her Q&A session on Instagram, Linda Noskova was asked what her favorite tennis moment has been so far in her career. The Czech player didn't write anything but posted a photograph of the handshakes at the end of her doubles match against Serena and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open in September.

Partnering with recently-retired Lucie Hradecka, Noskova defeated the Williams sisters 7-6(5), 6-4 in the first round of the Grand Slam event.

Linda Noskova posted on her Instagram stories

Inspired by Serena, Venus also made her comeback at Wimbledon this year in the doubles category and reached the second round alongside Jamie Murray. She lost in the first round of the 2022 US Open to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6(5).

