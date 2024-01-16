Australian Open 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (27) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier preview

Auger-Aliassime is through to the second round.

Twenty-seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime tussles with Frenchman Hugo Grenier for a place in the Australian Open third round.

World No. 30 Auger-Aliassime looked on course for a straightforward win when he led Dominic Thiem by two sets. The finish line appeared in sight for the 23-year-old Canadian, who led 5-2 in the third set tiebreak only for Thiem to fight back, claiming the next two sets to force a decider.

The 2020 US Open winner, though, ran out of steam in the decider, falling behind an early break, which proved to be his undoing. With the win, Auger-Aliassime is off the mark for the season, having lost his season opener in Auckland a week earlier.

In the near five-hour battle, Auger-Aliassime was outhit 57-54 in winners by Thiem but benefitted from the Austrian's 66 unforced errors. Their only previous clash was also at a Grand Slam - in the fourth round of Thiem's US Open-winning campaign - which he won in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the 178th-ranked Grenier is also coming off a tough opening-round outing, needing five sets to see off compatriot Alexandre Muller in an all-French battle.

The 27-year-old Grenier was tied at two sets apiece before clinching the supertiebreak 10-8 for his fourth straight win this week, including three in qualifying, to get off the mark for the season. It's also his first win at the Australian Open in his maiden main-draw appearance.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier head-to-head

It will be the pair's first tour-level meeting, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Felix Auger-Aliassime Hugo Grenier

The odds will be updated when they release.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier prediction

Grenier is off the mark for the season.

Both Auger-Aliassime and Grenier are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Auger-Aliassime is a big server, fierce striker off either flank and moves well, while Grenier has more modest attributes. The Canadian also has the edge because of his superior consistency, pedigree and experience on hardcourts, having reached the business end of Grand Slams more often than Grenier.

However, Auger-Aliassime had a second round exit at the ASB Classic in Auckland, coming into Melbourne this week. Grenier may have played more matches this week, having come through qualifying, but Auger-Aliassime's superior quality and experience should see him take the win.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in four sets.