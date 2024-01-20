Australian Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Hubert Hurkacz vs (WC) Arthur Cazaux

Date: January 22, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Cazaux preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Australian Open.

World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz will face off against Arthur Cazaux in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday.

Following a routine win over Omar Jasika in his opener, Hurkacz staged a comeback to oust Jacub Mensik in five sets. The Pole then took on 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the third round.

Hurkacz was off to a slow start and once he went down a break in the first set, he wasn't able to overcome the deficit. He made up for it by playing a brilliant second set, which he claimed for the loss of just one game.

The third set was a close affair, which Hurkacz ultimately clinched it with a great performance in the tie-break. Now fully in control of the match, a lone break of serve in the fourth set proved to be enough for him to score a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win.

Cazaux egded past Laslo Djere in five sets, after which he stunned World No. 8 Holger Rune to reach the third round. 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor stood between him and a place in the fourth round.

Cazaux dealt the first blow in the opener set to put himself in the lead, which he maintained until the end to take the set. The two were on even terms about halfway through the second set, after which the Frenchman reeled off four games in a row to secure a two-set lead.

The third set was quite lopsided as Cazaux had full control of the proceedings. He lost a single game in it to score a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory and reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Cazaux odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz -350 +1.5 (-650) Over 39.5 (-125) Arthur Cazaux +240 -1.5 (+375) Under 39.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Cazaux prediction

Arthur Cazaux at the 2024 Australian Open.

The big-serving Hurkacz is going to meet his match in the next round as the young Cazaux is equally impressive on serve. The Frenchman has almost equalled his older rival's ace count in the tournament.

Cazaux's win percentage with respect to his first serve also averages in the mid-80s so far. He's also a capable volleyer and his tennis acumen is something to marvel at too.

Cazaux also hasn't shown any signs of nerves given the occasion as well. Hurkacz is the favorite given his experience and ranking, but he's known to crumble under pressure. If the Frenchman is able to put the 26-year old the backfoot from the start, he's got a great shot at continuing his dream run here.

Pick: Arthur Cazaux to win in four sets.