"Bit unfair to have Iga Swiatek in a 3v1";"Basically had to carry Hubert Hurkacz on her back" - Fans react to Germany beating Poland to win United Cup

Poland's Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz were bettered by Germany's Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund in the decided mixed doubles tie in the final of the 2024 United Cup.

Fitting to the occasion, the match had high-intense drama throughout, with both teams saving multiple break points and winning long rallies. The Germans took the first set, 6-4. But, the Poles staged a dramatic comeback in the second set, 7-5, to send the close-contested tie into a tie-breaker. Siegemund and Zverev ran away with the tie-breaker, 10-4, to hand Germany the title on the second edition of the mixed teams event.

In the singles contests, Swiatek bettered Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-0. In the men's tie, Hubert Hurkacz took Poland to the verge of victory but squandered two match points in the second set tie-breaker. Zverev took advantage of Hurkacz's dip and won the marathon match, 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4.

Tennis fans were displeased with Hurkacz's performances in the men's singles and mixed doubles matches. They thought Swiatek did her best to carry Poland across the finish line, but Hurkacz's mistakes cost them the title in the end. Many also credited Siegemund for stepping up in the mixed doubles tie.

"Iga basically had to carry Hubi on her back for most of that match," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"Gutted for Poland. I don’t think Iga could have played any better. In fact she played phenomenal all tournament, she didn’t lose any of her singles matches and even brought it to Zverev by beating him in FH rallies at some points and him being unable to return her serve in other points. Congratulations to Siegemund, what a doubles player," said another.

"Iga has done all she could," a fan posted.

"Bit unfair to have Iga in a 3v1," commented another fan.

"Hello darkness my old friend. I am emo right now," a fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions to Poland's defeat in the United Cup final:

Screengrab from Reddit

A look into Iga Swiatek's performances at the 2024 United Cup

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek had been indomitable throughout the 2024 United Cup. The World No. 1 did not lose any singles matches at the competition and won five out of six in straight sets. She began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

She went on to defeat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-2, 6-1, China's Qinwen Zheng, 6-2, 6-3, France's Caroline Garica, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, and Germany's Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-0.

In the mixed doubles, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz played three out of the five matches and won two of them. Katarzyna Piter and Jan Zielinski played and won the quarterfinal and semifinal ties.