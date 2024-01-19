Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (20) Adrian Mannarino

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Novak Djokovic

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for a record-breaking 11th Australian Open and 25th Grand Slam title overall against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday (January 22).

Coming off two tight opening-round matches against Dinzo Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin, Djokovic came through his third-round encounter with Tomas Martín Etcheverry in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2). Apart from a minor time violation blip early in the third set, it was smooth sailing otherwise for the Serb.

Adrian Mannarino meanwhile has endured the rough side of things, going the distance in each of his first three rounds. He edged former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the opening round being two sets down. In the second round, Mannarino saw off a spirited comeback from Jaume Munar of Spain to take the decider.

Earlier today in his third round, Mannarino shocked everyone in attendance at the Kia Arena sending No. 16 seed and American rising star Ben Shelton packing. The Frenchman sealed the match with a score of 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino have faced off four times until now, with the Serb winning all those contests. Their most recent meeting came in Cincinnati back in 2018. The match went three sets with Djokovic eventually closing it out 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Adrian Mannarino

(Odds will be updated when available).

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino

Novak Djokovic looks the stronger out of the two heading into the fourth-round contest, but Mannarino will not be an easy opponent.

Both players have spent over 10 hours on the court heading into their match against each other, with Djokovic being better rested out of the two. Despite coming through arguably two of his hardest opening-round matches at a slam, Djokovic looked in better rhythm against Tomas Martín Etcheverry in the third round earlier today.

Mannarino, on the other hand, has been making waves with his gritty performances so far. His guile and unpredictability have come up as a clutch and he will hope to carry some of that form into his match against the World No. 1.

However, given Djokovic's record in Melbourne Park, he is expected to get past the Frenchman and book his place in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis