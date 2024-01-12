Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Dino Prizmic

Date: January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Match timing: 7:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. GMT and 1:30 p.m. IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will kick off his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open against qualifier Dino Prizmic on Sunday.

Djokovic decided to begin the new season by representing Serbia at the United Cup. He made his tournament debut with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhizhen Zhang in his first group tie. The Serb was pushed to three sets by Jiri Lehecka in his next match, but managed to win despite dealing with a wrist injury.

Having made it through the group stage, Djokovic faced Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. The 36-year-old was far from his best and that coupled with his opponent playing at a high level led to him suffering a 6-4, 6-4 loss.

The defeat snapped Djokovic's 43-match winning streak in the country. He had remained unbeaten Down Under since his fourth-round exit from the 2018 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, following a second round defeat to Brandon Nakashima at the Canberra Challenger, Prizmic arrived in Melbourne to play the Australian Open qualifiers. He needed three sets to get past Mariano Navone in the first qualifying round.

Prizmic had an easier time in the next round as he scored 7-5, 6-0 win over compatriot Duje Ajdukovic. He then sealed his place in the main draw with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Aziz Dougaz and is now set to make his Grand Slam debut.

Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Dino Prizmic

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic prediction

Dino Prizmic at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Djokovic's injury looked quite serious at the United Cup, but he seems to be in a much better shape now. He even participated in an exhibition event at the Australian Open. The Serb teamed up with Aryna Sabalenka for a mixed doubles tie against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari.

Djokovic took on Tsitsipas in a singles match as well and there were no visible signs of discomfort. This doesn't bode well for his opponents, as the defending champion is the man to beat here.

Eighteen-year-old Prizmic has a bright future ahead of him, but his Grand Slam debut is unlikely to end on a winning note. Djokovic is a huge step-up in level and skill compared to everyone else he has faced in his career thus far. Given his opponent's inexperience, the Serb's assured to kick off his title defense with a win.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

