Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (12) Taylor Fritz

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Wednesday, January 24

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: A$86,500,000

Live Telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, beIN Sports.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview

Top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on 12th seed Taylor Fritz of the United States of America in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024.

Djokovic, who is eyeing his record-extending 11th Australian Open title this year, has been playing himself into form gradually. After surviving two four-setters in the first two rounds — 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 against Dino Prizmic and 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 against Alexei Popyrin — the 36-year-old Serb won his next two matches in straight sets.

Djokovic beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) in the third round and then thrashed Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 in the following match. His win over Mannarino was one of the most convincing ones for any player in the tournament so far.

Fritz, meanwhile, survived a scare against Facundo Diaz Acosta in the first round, winning 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. However, he then got his act together, thrashing Hugo Gaston 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.

The 26-year-old American then prevailed over Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. He then beat last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

The two players have played each other eight times on the ATP Tour, with Djokovic winning all of those matches. Their most recent meeting came at the US Open in 2023, where Djokovic thumped Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Taylor Fritz

(Odds will be updated once available)

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Any player will start as an underdog against Djokovic in Melbourne and Fritz is no exception. The American has a very powerful serve and forehand, but Djokovic has made a career out of dealing with players with big shots.

Fritz hit his crosscourt forehand and down-the-line backhand really well against Tsitsipas. Those two shots might prove to be key ones against Djokovic, too. Making the Serb stretch towards his forehand side could be a fruitful ploy for the American.

Fritz should also come to the net often to keep the pressure on Djokovic. The Serb, meanwhile, will try to use his own supremely powerful down-the-line backhand to put pressure on Fritz's forehand.

Djokovic also has a return of serve potent enough to deal with Fritz's powerful deliveries. Hence, he will always be in with a chance to break the American.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

