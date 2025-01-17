Australian Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Elena Rybakina vs (32) Dayana Yastremska

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (outdoor)

Prize Money: A$ 96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Rybakina at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Elena Rybakina will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the Australian Open 2025.

Rybakina contested the United Cup prior to the season's first Major. She remained unbeaten in singles until the semifinals, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets, and was knocked out of the tournament.

Rybakina trounced home hope Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open. She faced another teenager, Iva Jovic, in the second round, and cruised to a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 win.

Yastremska left the Brisbane International without winning a match. She stepped up her game the following week and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hobart International, losing to eventual champion McCartney Kessler.

Yastremska has been in fine form at the Melbourne Major. She scored a routine 6-1, 6-4 win over Mayar Sherif in the first round, and crushed Danka Kovinic 6-0, 6-1 in the second round.

Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -1100

+1.5 (-10000)

Over 18.5 (-145)

Dayana Yastremska

+600

-1.5 (+900)

Under 18.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Dayana Yastremska at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have reached the third round quite comfortably. Rybakina has dropped five games across her two matches, while Yastremska has lost six games. The former has dropped her serve once so far, while the latter has gone through all of her service games unscathed.

Rybakina's best result at the Australian Open has been a runner-up finish in 2023. Yastremska made the semifinals here last year, that too as a qualifier. Both players are known for their powerful shotmaking. However, the Kazakh is more precise and exercises better restraint compared to her rival.

After having faced two relatively inexperienced opponents, Yastremska will be Rybakina's first real test. The Ukrainian is capable of playing some lights-out tennis when she's in the zone, though she has been quite inconsistent since her semifinal finish in Melbourne last year.

Yastremska also has a 4-15 career record against top 10 players and has lost her last four matches against them. Her last win over a top 10 player came at last year's Australian Open against Marketa Vondrousova. While she's certainly a tricky opponent to deal with, Rybakina should be able to one-up her to reach the next round.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

