Australian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (outdoor)

Prize Money: A$ 96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview

Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek will take on fellow Major champion Emma Raducanu in the third round of the Australian Open 2025.

Swiatek commenced her quest for a first title Down Under with a 6-3, 6-4 win over doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova. She was back to her dominating ways in the second round and conceded only two games against Rebecca Sramkova for a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Raducanu upset 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the opening round. She was up against her good friend Amanda Anisimova in the second round. The Brit started the match by securing a break of serve but dropped the next three games to fall behind 3-1.

However, Raducanu staged a quick turnaround and reeled off five games in succession to capture the first set. She trailed by a break thrice in the second set but found a way to get back on serve on each occasion. With Anisimova serving to stay in the match at 6-5, the Brit snagged a final break of serve to secure a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Swiatek leads Raducanu 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -800

+1.5 (-3000)

Over 19.5 (-110)

Emma Raducanu

+500

-1.5 (+775)

Under 19.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Raducanu arrived in Melbourne with questions surrounding her fitness. She withdrew from the ASB Classic at the start of the year due to a back injury. She came in cold at the Australian Open, and while the lack of match play was visible at times, her level has been solid enough to secure a third-round spot in Melbourne for the first time.

Raducanu was on the backfoot quite a few times against Anisimova but found a way to turn the tables on her opponent. She won 54 per cent of first-serve points in the previous round and struck 12 winners against 17 unforced errors. She also cut down on her double faults and went from hitting 15 in the first round to just five in the second round.

Swiatek hardly faced any resistance from Sramkova as she cruised to an easy win. She won 83 per cent of points on her first serve and struck 16 winners against 14 unforced errors. She bowed out in the third round here last year and will be keen to avoid a repeat of that.

Raducanu has lost all three of her prior matches against Swiatek in straight sets. Those matches were played on her rival's favorite turf, clay and slow hard courts. She will hope that the relatively faster courts in Melbourne offer her some advantage, though given the Pole's form, she's likely to maintain her perfect record in this rivalry.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

