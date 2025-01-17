Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: January 19, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $96.5 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV

2025 Australian Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic v Jiri Lehecka match preview

Jiri Lehecka comes into the match in terrific form, having comfortably come through the previous three rounds with the loss of only one set. In the first round, he defeated Li Tu 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, before forcing Hugo Gaston to retire in the second set of their second-round match.

Trending

23-year-old Lehecka's dominant performance against Benjamin Bonzi 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round showed that if he plays similarly, he could cause Djokovic some major problems. He's 8-0 in 2025, having begun the year in style by winning his second ATP tour title, the Brisbane International, after Reilly Opelka retired in the final.

Djokovic, seeking his 25th major title and 11th Australian Open, marches on the grand stage as a 37-year-old. His progression to the Round of 16 has been less smooth than usual, giving up a set in the first round, beating Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, and in his second-round 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Jaime Faria.

Djokovic overcame a sickness bug to thoroughly dominate Tomas Machac in straight sets in his third-round match and appears to have played himself back into superlative form.

Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Djokovic and Lehecka have met only once on the ATP tour - at the 2024 United Cup, with Djokovic emerging victorious in the Round Robin with 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka odds

(Odds are yet to be released)

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

2025 Australian Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

This match could be a tipping point for Novak Djokovic, who has slipped to No. 7 in the ATP rankings. Lehecka is a live opponent, with the very recent Brisbane International title under his belt and an unbeaten start to the year. A quarterfinalist in Melbourne last year, the Czech No. 1 and ATP-ranked World No. 24, thrives in the Australian heat.

Both players enjoyed dominant straight-set victories in the third round, and their confidence will be high. Lehecka has the game to extend Djokovic the full five sets and at 37, there will come a time when the great Serb's famous engine falters over the long distance, particularly in the oppressive Melbourne conditions. He should still have just enough to see off the young gun.

PICK: Djokovic to win in five sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis