Australian Open Day 11: Women's singles predictions ft. Victoria Azarenka vs Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette

Day 11 of the Australian Open will see the women's singles semifinals take place.

Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka will play the first semifinal at the Rod Laver Arena in what will be the second meeting between the two. Rybakina got the better of Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, while Azarenka ousted Jessica Pegula.

The second semifinal will be between fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette, who has been a giant killer in the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at how the women's singles semifinals could turn out.

#1 Victoria Azarenka vs Elena Rybakina

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka will face reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. It will be the second meeting between the two, with Rybakina winning their previous encounter 6-3, 6-4 at last season's Indian Wells Open.

Azarenka reached the last four of the Melbourne Major for the first time in a decade after ousting third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. Meanwhile, Rybakina has been in good form over the past week and scripted one of the upsets of the tournament by beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4.

The Kazakh then defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 to reach her second Grand Slam semifinal.

Azarenka started her 2023 season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1. She followed it up with a first-round elimination at the Adelaide International 2.

However, the former World No. 1 has produced some brilliant performances at the Australian Open and will no doubt be in good spirits after defeating Pegula.

Rybakina, meanwhile, won just one out of three matches before the Melbourne Major but has been brilliant throughout the ongoing tournament. The cool and calm 23-year-old looks in good nick at the moment and should manage to edge out Azarenka en route to her second Grand Slam final.

Predicted winner: Elena Rybakina.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette

Aryna Sabalenka during her quarterfinal against Donna Vekic

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Magda Linette in the semifinals of the Australian Open. It will be the third meeting between the two, with Sabalenka winning both of their previous matches.

The Belarusian is the highest-ranked player left in the Australian Open and will fancy her chances of winning the tournament. The World No. 5 has had an impressive start to the 2023 season and is yet to drop a set, let alone lose a match.

After winning the Adelaide International 1, Sabalenka has her sights set on the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Defeating her will undoubtedly be a daunting task for any of the remaining players.

Magda Linette, meanwhile, has had a dream run at this tournament so far. She has already eliminated four seeded players, including Caroline Garcia and most recently, Karolina Pliskova.

The Pole has produced some impressive performances and will enter her semifinal against Sabalenka brimming with confidence. However, the Belarusian's form has been impeccable and she should be able to get the better of Linette to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka.

Poll : 0 votes