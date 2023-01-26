Australian Open Day 12: Men's singles predictions ft. Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov

The men's singles semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2023 will take place on the 12th day of the tournament on Friday, January 27.

Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the Melbourne Major and will look to book his place in Sunday's final when he takes on Tommy Paul. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will be eager to reach his second Grand Slam final but will have to beat a tough opponent in Karen Khachanov to book a berth in the title clash.

On that, let's take a look at how the men's singles semi-finals could turn out.

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul

Novak Djokovic celebrating his win over Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul will face each other for the very first time when they lock horns in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the Grand Slam with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev. Paul, on the other hand, defeated compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to reach his maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

The Serb has mesmerized fans in Melbourne Park like he has been doing over the past 12 years or so. He has produced some sensational performances and looks unstoppable at present.

However, Paul should not be written off as his morale will be as high as it has ever been, considering the run he has had so far in the tournament. That said, the American will have to produce something really special if he is to carry out the Herculean task of eliminating Novak Djokovic from the Australian Open.

While Paul might make things a little more difficult, it's almost impossible to see the Serb lose given his current form.

Predicted winner: Novak Djokovic.

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Karen Khachanov in the Australian Open semi-finals. It will be the sixth meeting between the two, with the Greek winning all of their five previous encounters.

Tsitsipas has enjoyed a good run at the Australian Open and reached his third successive semi-final at the Grand Slam by beating Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4. Khachanov, on the other hand, reached his second Major semi-final after Sebastian Korda was forced to retire in their quarter-finals due to a wrist injury.

Tsitsipas has had an impressive start to the 2023 season as he is yet to lose a singles match. The 24-year-old will enter the match as the favorite to win but Khachanov should not be written off as he is capable of giving even the best players a run for their money on his day.

Predicted winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas.

