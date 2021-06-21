Bad Homburg Open 2021: Andrea Petkovic vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrea Petkovic vs Amanda Anisimova

Date: 22 June 2021

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrea Petkovic vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Andrea Petkovic orchestrated an upset in the first round of the 2021 Bad Homburg Open on Sunday, taking out sixth seed Sorana Cirstea in straight sets. The German will face American teenager Amanda Anisimova in the second round on Tuesday.

Petkovic came out firing on all cylinders against Cirstea, who found herself on the backfoot for most of the match. The German was able to mount the pressure on the Cirstea serve, breaking the Romanian on four occasions.

She also managed to post solid numbers behind her own serve to close out a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win in the end.

Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova, meanwhile, stormed to a first-round win over Danka Kovinic. The American needed just 50 minutes to emerge with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over an out-of-sorts Kovinic.

Anisimova has been going through a rough patch in recent months, but looked rather sharp against Kovinic. The 19-year-old moved well and was especially effective on return, striking a few out-and-out winners.

She will be looking to carry the momentum into the next round against Petkovic.

Andrea Petkovic vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Amanda Anisimova leads Andrea Petkovic in their current head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. The American sealed a straight-sets win over the German in their only previous meeting at the 2019 Miami Open.

Andrea Petkovic vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Petkovic will look to deliver another big win in front of her home crowd.

Both Andrea Petkovic and Amanda Anisimova endured rough starts to the season, but appear to have found some form in Bad Homburg.

Anisimova, in particular, looked in scintillating touch in the opening round, where she was able to dictate proceedings with her powerful groundstrokes. The American can generate a lot of power off both wings, but she will need to be wary of Petkovic's ability to redirect pace.

The 29-year-old German hasn't had too much success on grass, but she is more than capable of dealing some damage . She is also well equipped to come to the net and finish off points early.

If both players produce the level they did in their respective openers, this match could go the distance. Petkovic has been part of a few marathons this season already and could grow in strength as the match progresses.

Prediction: Andrea Petkovic to win in three sets

