Bad Homburg Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: June 30, 2023

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Swiatek is into the last four.

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti as she seeks to reach her first grasscourt final at Bad Homburg.

World No. 1 Swiatek has been on a roll in the German city this week, beating Anna Blinkova to reach her first grasscourt semifinal. The Pole made her move in the sixth game, breaking for 4-2, sealing the set for the loss of three games.

She was more clinical in the second, dropping only two games, as she became only the third WTA No. 1 in the last 10 years to reach a grasscourt semifinal. The others are Serena Williams (twice) and Ashleigh Barty.

Swiatek put in a clean performance against Blinkova in the pair's first meeting, not dropping serve for the sixth straight set this week and sending down 75 percent first serves. She hit 24 winners and leaked only seven unforced errors, extending her win streak across surfaces to 10 games. She's now 38-6 on the season.

Meanwhile, the 65th-ranked Bronzetti beat eighth-seed Varvara Garcheva in straight sets to roll into the last four. The Italian is now 11-12 on the season, having won her first title of 2023 in Rabat last month.

Bronzetti had entered the tournament following an opening-round loss at Roland Garros but has found form on the grasscourts of Bad Homburg, reeling off three straight wins.

Iga Swiatek vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Lucia Bronzetti

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Bronzetti has reached the semifinals

Both Swiatek and Bronzetti look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. However, the Pole takes a distinct edge because of her superior experience and consistency.

Even though she doesn't have as much of a pedigree on grass as on other surfaces, Swiatek has been her dominant self this week since dropping a set in her tournament opener.

Considering her imperious run through the draw and newfound confidence on grass, the World No. 1 should have a comfortable outing.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes