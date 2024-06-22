Bad Homburg Open 2024: Bianca Andreescu vs. Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs. Anna Blinkova

Date: June 23

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $923,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Blinkova preview

Recent grass court finalist Bianca Andreescu and Anna Blinkova will lock horns in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2024 Bad Homburg Open.

Andreescu, who received a wildcard into the main draw, finds herself in the middle of a purple patch of sorts. She entered the grass season with just two matches under her belt but found form quickly.

The Canadian defeated Naomi Osaka and Yue Yuan en route to the final of the 's-Hertogenbosch, where she lost to Liudmilla Samsonova. The performance, however, was enough to help her improve her season’s win-loss record to 6-1, and she will be keen to continue her momentum.

Blinkova is searching for her first win on grass this season (Credits: Getty)

Blinkova, meanwhile, continues to search for her first win on grass this season. She had earlier lost in the opening rounds at 's-Hertogenbosch and Birmingham.

The Russian’s strong start to the season has fizzled out as she finds herself staring at a 9-15 win-loss. She had scored her first top-10 win over Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open but has failed to build on that result.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

Andreescu and Blinkova have never crossed paths on the Tour and so, their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Blinkova odds

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Andreescu had reached the final in her last tournament at 's-Hertogenbosch. (Credits: Getty)

Given the recent run of results, Bianca Andreescu will step out as the favorite to win the contest.

The Canadian possesses a strong all-court game. Her return game has been especially impressive in the recent matches and the 41 break point opportunities that she created during her time in 's-Hertogenbosch is a testament to that.

Andreescu likes to attack the ball and can mix in the drop shot and odd slices, a tactic that is rewarded on the clay. She will, however, need to be wary of her dogged opponent.

While wins on grass have come far and few between for Anna Blinkova, she showed just what she is capable of accomplishing on the surface when she made the Wimbledon third round last year.

Blinkova feeds off the pace and Andreescu will need to be careful. The Canadian star's variety, however, holds her in good stead and should be enough to help her come through the challenge.

Prediction: Andreescu to win in three sets