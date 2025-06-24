Bad Homburg Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro, Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini

The top players on the WTA tour are in action at the Bad Homburg Open. The first two days of the event have lived up to expectations so far.

Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini are the top two seeds in Bad Homburg, who were eliminated in the fourth round of the French Open this year. Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva are also participating in the event this year. They reached the quarterfinals of the French Open this month.

Let's look at the exciting line-up and predictions for Day 3 in Bad Homburg.

#5. Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro

Osaka at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

First up, Naomi Osaka will take on Emma Navarro in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

After a runner-up finish in Auckland, Osaka reached the fourth round in Miami and Rome. She also participated in Paris and Berlin but couldn't make it past the first round. The Japanese was eliminated by Liudmila Samsonova in Berlin, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4.

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro chalked up a remarkable title triumph in the Merida Open this year. She reached the quarterfinals in Charleston, Strasbourg, and London in the last few months. The American started her campaign in Bad Homburg by eliminating Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

Despite having a potent all-around game, Osaka has looked vulnerable this year. She showed her resilience against Olga Danilovic in the first round and should be able to continue her run against Navarro.

Predicted Winner: Naomi Osaka.

#4. Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka

Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Iga Swiatek will take on Victoria Azarenka in the second round.

Swiatek has dropped out of the top five in the WTA Rankings. She's failed to defend her titles in Madrid, Rome, and Paris in the last few months. The Pole will be desperate to find her killer instinct again and make a valuable contribution on grass.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka has made a slow start to the season. She's chalked up second-round exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, and Paris. The Belarusian entered the main draw in Bad Homburg via the qualifiers and defeated Laura Siegemund in the first round.

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Azarenka 4-1. She's already defeated the veteran this year and shouldn't have too many problems in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

#3. Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini

Fernandez at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Third, Leylah Fernandez will take on Jasmine Paolini in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Fernandez has raised her level in the last few weeks. She reached the quarterfinal of a main tour event after three months in the Nottingham Open. The Canadian continued her good form in Bad Homburg and defeated Tatjana Maria in the first round, 6-0, 7-6(1).

Paolini, on the other hand, has yet to register a win on grass. She was one win away from reaching the quarterfinals in Paris, but Elina Svitolina denied her the chance. She lost to Ons Jabeur in the Berlin Tennis Open and will be eager to hit back in Bad Homburg.

Paolini secured a runner-up finish at Wimbledon last year and will eventually find her rhythm on grass. She should be able to dig deep and defeat Fernandez in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini.

#2. Ashlyn Krueger vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Krueger at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Next up, Ashlyn Krueger will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Krueger has shown her potential with a runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi and a fourth-round appearance in Miami this year. She entered the main draw in Bad Homburg via the lucky loser system and lost to Katerina Siniakova in the last qualification round.

On the other hand, Haddad Maia has had a hectic season so far. Apart from a semifinal run in Strasbourg, she hasn't been able to make a significant impact on tour. The Brazilian will enter Bad Homburg after a first-round exit in Nottingham.

Krueger has struggled to find consistency in the last few months. She will be up against a formidable opponent on Wednesday and might come up short in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia.

#1. Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova

Pegula at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Jessica Pegua will take on Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Pegula has made a solid start to the season. Apart from runner-up finishes in Adelaide, Miami, she secured title-winning runs in Austin and Charleston. She also reached the fourth round of the French Open but lost to Lois Boisson in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova has played most of her matches on the women's doubles circuit. She reached the semifinal in Club-Napoca and the third round in Indian Wells, her best results on tour. The Czech entered the main draw in Bad Homburg via the qualifiers and outfoxed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round, 7-6(4), 7-5.

Pegula clinched the title in Berlin last year and has reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in the past. She should be able to solve this riddle against Siniakova and begin with a win in Bad Homburg.

Predicted Winner: Jessica Pegula.

