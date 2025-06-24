Bad Homburg Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Emma Navarro vs (WC) Naomi Osaka

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Bad Homburg Tennis Club, Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Navarro vs Naomi Osaka preview

Emma Navarro at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Emma Navarro will square off against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open 2025.

Trending

Navarro's grass swing commenced at the HSBC Championships. She received a bye into the second-round, where she beat Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets after saving match points. She was shown the door by compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

Navarro then arrived in Germany for the Berlin Tennis Open. She commenced her campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk. She faced fellow top 10 player Paula Badosa in the second round, losing to her in straight sets. She encountered Kostyuk once again in the first round here in Bad Homburg, beating her 6-2, 7-5 this time.

Osaka lost to Liudmila Samsonova in her Berlin opener after blowing a one-set lead. In order to get some more matches on grass under her belt, she took a wildcard to participate in the Bad Homburg Open. She kicked off her run here with a tight 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win over Olga Danilovic.

Emma Navarro vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Navarro leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous encounter at last year's Wimbledon in straight sets.

Emma Navarro vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro

-115 -1.5 (+180) Over 22.5 (-105) Naomi Osaka -110 +1.5 (-275) Under 22.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Some vintage serving from Osaka helped her edge past Danilovic and score her first win on grass this year. She won 87 percent of her first serve points, fired 16 aces and saved all four break points that she faced. Navarro, on the other hand, beat Kostyuk for the second week in a row to reach the second round.

Navarro dispatched Osaka quite easily when they crossed paths in the second round of Wimbledon a year ago, conceding only five games. However, the American has been quite inconsistent this year. She also hasn't won back-to-back matches in her last seven tournaments, and just once across her past 10 tournaments.

Osaka has her own unfavorable streak going on. She has never beaten a top 10 player on natural surfaces in her career, going 0-9 against them on clay and grass. She has a better serve compared to Navarro and has the potential to overwhelm her with her shotmaking, though the latter's defense and court coverage makes up for it.

However, Navarro can be beaten by a player taking the initiative right from the first point and never suffering a drop in intensity. If Osaka maintains her serving stats from the previous round, then she has a decent shot at winning this contest.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

