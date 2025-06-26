Bad Homburg Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Iga Swiatek (4) vs (2) Jasmine Paolini
Date: June 27, 2025
Tournament: Bad Homburg Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Bad Homburg Tennis Club, Bad Homburg, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini preview
Fourth-seed Iga Swiatek will face second-seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2025 Bad Homburg Open on Friday, June 27.
The WTA 500 event in Bad Homburg marked Swiatek's first appearance on grass this year. She was given a first-round bye following which she faced Victoria Azarenka in the second round. After an early setback, falling 1-4 in the first set, the Pole fought back to register a 6-4, 6-4 win over the veteran.
Swiatek met Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals. The former World No. 1 won the first set courtesy of two early break points. However, the second set was a tight affair with neither able to break their opponent's serve. Following a nervy tie-break, Swiatek emerged victorious, 6-4, 7-6(5).
Meanwhile, Paolini arrived in Bad Homburg following a second-round exit at the Berlin Tennis Open. She registered a straight-sets win over Leylah Fernandez in her opening match. However, it was not a straight-forward victory for the Italian with both sets being decided in tense tie-breaks, 7-6(8), 7-6(6).
Paolini then defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia, 7-5, 7-5, to reach the semifinals. She converted four out of seven break point opportunities to get the better of her opponent. With the victory, Paolini extended her unbeaten run against the Brazilian to 4-0.
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head
Swiatek has won all her previous four meetings with Paolini. In their most recent encounter at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the Pole defeated Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini prediction
Swiatek has everything to play for on Friday, as a win over Paolini would see the Pole reach her first-ever WTA grass-court final. She has the head-to-head advantage over the Italian, losing just a single set in their four meetings.
However, it is to be noted that all the previous encounters have come on either hard or clay courts. Swiatek is not the most comfortable playing on grass. If Paolini can put her aggressive baseline play to good use, she may register her first win over the Pole.
There is no clear winner heading into the match. However, given the court conditions, Paolini is expected to pull off a narrow win.
Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.