Bad Homburg Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Katerina Siniakova
Date: June 24, 2025
Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,100,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova preview
Top seed Jessica Pegula is all set to begin her campaign at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open with a second-round clash against qualifier Katerina Siniakova.
Pegula's 2025 season has been noteworthy, as she has a 31-12 win/loss record for the year. In the early hard-court phase of the year, she reached the finals in Adelaide, Austin, and Miami, winning the title in Austin with a win over McCartney Kessler in the final.
The clay-court season saw Pegula win her second title of the year in Charleston, winning 6-3, 7-5 against Sofia Kenin in the final. She did not have the best of starts to her grass season, as she had a second-round exit at the Berlin Tennis Open, losing 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-7 (5) against Liudmila Samsonova. She received a bye in the first round at the Bad Homburg Open as she is the top seed.
A semifinal in Cluj remains the best performance for Katerina Siniakova in singles in 2025. She has had nine first-round exits in 2025, including the two Majors. She started her grass-court season with a first-round loss against Anna Blinkova at the Libema Open and then lost 4-6, 6-7 (5) against Elena Rybakina in the second round in Berlin.
At the Bad Homburg Open, Siniakova won 6-1, 6-4 against Harmony Tan and 7-5, 6-2 against Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw. She began her campaign with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 against lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.
Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head
Pegula has a 3-1 lead over Siniakova, having won their last match 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3 at the Berlin Tennis Open last year.
Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova prediction
Pegula has a 60 percent win rate on grass, with her only title on the surface coming in Berlin last year, where she won against Anna Kalinskaya in the final. She is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist, having lost against eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Siniakova's grass-court success has mostly come at the Bad Homburg Open, as she has reached the final here in 2021 and 2023, winning the title two years ago with a win over Lucia Bronzetti in the final. Her only win against Pegula also came in this event in 2021.
Head-to-head and current ranking make Pegula the slight favorite to win the match, but given Siniakova's record at the Bad Homburg Open, the match has the potential of being a close contest.
Pick- Pegula to win in three sets