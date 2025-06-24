Bad Homburg Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Katerina Siniakova

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova preview

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

Top seed Jessica Pegula is all set to begin her campaign at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open with a second-round clash against qualifier Katerina Siniakova.

Trending

Pegula's 2025 season has been noteworthy, as she has a 31-12 win/loss record for the year. In the early hard-court phase of the year, she reached the finals in Adelaide, Austin, and Miami, winning the title in Austin with a win over McCartney Kessler in the final.

The clay-court season saw Pegula win her second title of the year in Charleston, winning 6-3, 7-5 against Sofia Kenin in the final. She did not have the best of starts to her grass season, as she had a second-round exit at the Berlin Tennis Open, losing 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-7 (5) against Liudmila Samsonova. She received a bye in the first round at the Bad Homburg Open as she is the top seed.

A semifinal in Cluj remains the best performance for Katerina Siniakova in singles in 2025. She has had nine first-round exits in 2025, including the two Majors. She started her grass-court season with a first-round loss against Anna Blinkova at the Libema Open and then lost 4-6, 6-7 (5) against Elena Rybakina in the second round in Berlin.

At the Bad Homburg Open, Siniakova won 6-1, 6-4 against Harmony Tan and 7-5, 6-2 against Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw. She began her campaign with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 against lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Pegula has a 3-1 lead over Siniakova, having won their last match 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3 at the Berlin Tennis Open last year.

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -160 -1.5 (+135) Over 21.5 (-125) Katerina Siniakova +125 +1.5 (-200) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Pegula has a 60 percent win rate on grass, with her only title on the surface coming in Berlin last year, where she won against Anna Kalinskaya in the final. She is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist, having lost against eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Siniakova's grass-court success has mostly come at the Bad Homburg Open, as she has reached the final here in 2021 and 2023, winning the title two years ago with a win over Lucia Bronzetti in the final. Her only win against Pegula also came in this event in 2021.

Head-to-head and current ranking make Pegula the slight favorite to win the match, but given Siniakova's record at the Bad Homburg Open, the match has the potential of being a close contest.

Pick- Pegula to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More