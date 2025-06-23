Bad Homburg Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic

Date: June 23, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic preview

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open will feature former Major champion Naomi Osaka taking on Olga Danilovic of Serbia. 2025 started on a mixed note for Osaka, as she reached the final of the ASB Classic and the third round of the Australian Open, but injuries forced her to withdraw from her matches.

The clay season saw the former World No. 1 win an ITF title in Saint-Malo and also reach the fourth round of the Italian Open, losing against Peyton Stearns. However, Osaka bowed out of the French Open in the first round itself, losing 7-6 (1), 1-6, 4-6 against Paula Badosa. She kickstarted her grass-court campaign at the Berlin Tennis Open, losing 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-6 against Liudmila Samsonova.

Olga Danilovic has a 19-10 win/loss record in 2025, including ITF matches. Her best result on the main Tour has been reaching the final in Rouen, losing 4-6, 6-7 (8) against Elina Svitolina. She also won an ITF title in Antalya, winning 6-2, 6-3 against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the final.

Danilovic started her grass-court season at the Nottingham Open, losing 4-6, 6-7 (4) against eventual runner-up Dayana Yastremska in the first round. At the Bad Homburg Open, she won 6-4, 7-5 against Nastasja Mariana Schunk, and won 7-6 (4), 6-2 against Yuliia Starodubtseva to enter the main draw from the qualifiers.

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -190 -1.5 (+120) Over 21.5 (-145) Olga Danilovic +145 +1.5 (-175) Under 21.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Grass has been an average-performing surface for Osaka, as she has only won 51.9 percent of her grass-court matches. She has yet to reach a final on the surface, as all her twelve career finals have been on hard courts. She did reach one grass-court final on the ITF Tour in Surbiton back in 2015, losing 6-7 (5), 0-6 against Vitalia Diatchenko.

Meanwhile, Danilovic, too, has no proven credentials on grass, as the Serbian player has only won seven matches on grass in the last five years, including ITF matches. She has not reached a final on the surface at either the Main Tour or the lower-tier ITF and Challenger events.

Osaka will be the slight favorite in the upcoming encounter, as the Japanese player has the experience of playing on the biggest stages in professional tennis.

Pick- Osaka to win in three sets

