Barbara Schett believes Novak Djokovic will go down as the "best in history", claims the Serb will "keep winning more" in the years to come

Former World No. 7 Barbara Schett believes Novak Djokovic will go down as the best male player in the history of the sport. The Austrian also reckons Roger Federer will not win another Major, while Rafael Nadal might struggle when he returns in 2022.

The Big 3, consisting of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, are currently tied on 20 Grand Slams. But the Serb can move ahead of his two rivals for the first time in his career by winning the US Open next month.

Federer, 40, will be out for many months after recently announcing that he will require a third surgery on his right knee, while Nadal has called time on his 2021 season due to a foot injury. That makes Djokovic the overwhelming favorite to win a fourth US Open title and complete the Calendar Grand Slam.

According to Schett, the 34-year-old Serb is incredibly fit and can add several more Slams to his tally by the time he calls it a career.

"I think he will finish as the best in history, Schett was quoted as by the Punto de Break website. "Whether you like him or not, it doesn't matter. If he wins this tournament, he will be the one with the most Grand Slams. I don't think Federer will win another one. We would be content to see him play again and with Rafa, things are not getting easy either."

"I don't think Medvedev, Tsitsipas and the rest will win 21 Grand Slams. Djokovic looks like he is 27 or 28 years old. He is very fit and takes very good care of his body. Even if he doesn't win the title in New York, he will keep winning more. He knows how important the next few years are for that," Schett continued.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev and Berrettini are the favorites after Novak Djokovic: Barbara Schett

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Australian Open

Even without Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the draw, Novak Djokovic might not have an easy time of it in New York. Daniil Medvedev has established himself as one of the best hardcourt players over the past two seasons. The Russian reached the US Open and Australian Open finals once each during that span.

Alexander Zverev beat Djokovic en route to winning the Olympic singles gold medal earlier this month. The German also reached the final in New York last year, going down in a five-setter to Dominic Thiem.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini made it to the French Open and Wimbledon finals respectively this year.

Schett believes the youngsters, all aged 25-and-under, can deal some damage over the next fortnight at the US Open.

"In order, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev and Berrettini," Schett responded when asked to name her favorites for the men's title after Djokovic.

"(Andrey) Rublev is also playing well. I think it will be an exciting tournament. In the last Slams, we've already seen Novak deal with the young guys. He handles pressure very well. It's obvious that during these two weeks he will feel it again, if he didn't, he wouldn't be human, but he can achieve the four Majors in the same year. It's a matter of seeing how he handles all that. It will be interesting to watch."

