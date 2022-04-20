Barcelona Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Musetti.

Date: 21 April 2022.

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2022.

Round: Third Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €2,661,825.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

Sixth seed Diego Schwartzman will lock horns with Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2022 Barcelona Open on Thursday.

Schwartzman has had a good run on clay this year. In February, he was a runner-up at the Argentina Open and the Rio Open. At last week's Monte-Carlo Masters, he defeated Karen Khachanov, Marton Fucsovics and Lorenzo Musetti to reach the quarterfinals.

Schwartzman put up a huge fight but lost to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets. He was the only player to win a set against the World No. 5 en route to the latter's title-winning run. At the Barcelona Open, the World No. 15 received a first-round bye.

Schwartzman faced Mackenzie McDonald in the second round and defeated the American with relative ease, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Fresh off his marathon vs Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo, 6th seed



#BCNOpenBS Bouncing backFresh off his marathon vs Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo, 6th seed @dieschwartzman is pitch perfect to take out McDonald 6-2 6-2 in Barcelona Bouncing back 👌Fresh off his marathon vs Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo, 6th seed @dieschwartzman is pitch perfect to take out McDonald 6-2 6-2 in Barcelona#BCNOpenBS https://t.co/LE6FHTMl5v

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

After a rather average season compared to his immense talent, Lorenzo Musetti has found his form on clay. He started off by reaching the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Hassan II, defeating experienced claycourters Albert Ramos Vinolas and Carlos Taberner.

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, Musetti defeated Benoit Paire in three sets in the first round. He scored his second win over a top-10 player by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the second round. The Italian lost to Schwartzman in three sets in the next round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Musetti comes up with a stunner before closing out a quality battle vs Evans in Barcelona Saving his best for last!Musetti comes up with a stunner before closing out a quality battle vs Evans in Barcelona Saving his best for last!Musetti comes up with a stunner before closing out a quality battle vs Evans in Barcelona 💯 https://t.co/vgq9yP2PGb

Musetti kicked off his Barcelona Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Sebastian Baez. He then knocked out 12th seed Dan Evans in the second round, winning 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The duo have split their two meetings so far, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Both of their matches have gone the distance, with Schwartzman winning their most recent one 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters.

Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Diego Schwartzman -190 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-125) Lorenzo Musetti +145 -1.5 (+290) Under 21.5 (-110)

Schwartzman's consistency and results on clay this year make him the favorite to win this contest against Musetti.

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Just a week after their enthralling encounter at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the two players are set to clash once again. Musetti led by a set and a break in that match, but Schwartzman staged a stunning comeback to defeat the youngster. The Italian will be eager to avenge his loss.

Schwartzman is an excellent returner, an advantage that helps him stay in the match at all times. He's been good with respect to return games won this year, managing a 35.05% success rate. The Argentine also has some wheels on him, as he is one of the best movers on the court.

Musetti has a certain flair to his playing style, with his one-handed backhand troubling his opponents and delighting his fans. This feature of his game allows him to hit winners even from the most defensive positions. Schwartzman's groundstrokes are pretty sound, considering his small frame.

The Italian has a pretty decent serve, but against a capable returner like Schwartzman, even a minor slip-up will be heavily penalized. Their last match produced some fine shotmaking from both players, with the constant back and forth adding to the excitement.

Having played against each other so recently, they'll head into this encounter knowing what to expect. Schwartzman has produced an exceptional level of tennis on clay so far and he's likely to continue his fine form against Musetti.

Pick: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra