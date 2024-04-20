Barcelona Open 2024 final: Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: April 21, 2024

Tournament: Barcelona Open

Round: Final

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,782,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN3

Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Casper Ruud at the Barcelona Open.

Top-10 players Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have set up a showdown for the title of the 2024 Barcelona Open on Sunday.

Ruud ousted Alexandre Muller, Jordan Thompson and Matteo Arnaldi to book a semifinal date against 13th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry. After trading breaks, Etcheverry saved a couple of set points on serve at 6-5 to force a tie-break, which Ruud won.

The Norwegian started the second set with a break, but Etcheverry broke back immediately. Ruud then went on a three-game run to secure a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win.

Tsitsipas, meanwhie, secured wins over Sebastian Ofner, Roberto Carballes Baena and Facundo Diaz Acosta to reach the semifinals. He was up against Dusan Lajovic for a spot in the championship round.

A close first set went the way of Lajovic, who broke Tsitsipas in the 12th game. The Greek, though, raised his level and captured the second set. He didn't take his foot off the pedal in the decider, racing to a 5-1 lead enroute a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

The two have split their prior four meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 2-2. Tsitsipas won their previous encounter at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Casper Ruud -110 Stefanos Tsitsipas

+100

(Odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Barcelona Open.

Tsitsipas staged a comeback to survive his quarterfinal and did the same against Lajovic in the semis. He's riding a 10-match winning streak as he seeks his second title in as many weeks.

Ruud, meanwhile, has brushed aside all his opponents this week in straight sets. He crossed paths with Tsitsipas last week in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, which the Greek won 6-1, 6-4. All four matches between them have been decided in straight sets.

There's a lot on the line for both of them. Tsitsipas is 0-10 in finals at the ATP 500 level, while Ruud is yet to win a title above the ATP 250 category. One player will end his streak, though.

Tsitsipas has looked vulnerable in his last couple of matches. If he's off to a slow start once again, he could find it tough to stage another escape act. If Ruud handles his nerves better, he could emerge victorious.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets