Barcelona Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Date: April 14, 2025 (To be confirmed)
Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025
Round: First round
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview
Fifth seed Alex de Minaur will face Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round of the 2025 Barcelona Open on Monday, April 14. The winner of this match plays Jordan Thompson or Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.
World No. 10 Alex de Minaur, who could become No. 7 in ATP Rankings on Monday (depending on Lorenzo Musetti's result in the Monte-Carlo final), reached the semifinal of the Monte-Carlo Masters this week.
The 26-year-old Australian defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-2 and Grigor Dimitrov 6-0, 6-0 on his way to the semifinals, which shows his improvement on the clay courts. He has won 20 matches on the ATP Tour in 2025, which is the highest by any player this season.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry started this season as World No. 39 but now his ranking is down to 46 after some disappointing losses in 2025. He has an 8-11 win-loss record overall and a 4-5 win-loss on clay courts so far in 2025.
The 25-year-old Argentinian defeated France's Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this week. He lost 6-7(2), 3-6 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.
Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head
Alex de Minaur and Tomas Martin Etcheverry are level 1-1 in their head-to-head record. The Australian won their last meeting at the 2025 United Cup but Etcheverry won when they met on clay court at the 2023 French Open.
Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction
Alex de Minaur will be the clear favorite to win this match, considering the current form of both players. It will be his fifth main draw appearance at the Barcelona Open and he has never lost the first round here.
The Australian defeated the 12-time Barcelona Open champion Rafael Nadal at last year's event. He reached the semifinal in 2022 and quarterfinal in 2023 at the Barcelona Open.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry is a clay court specialist like most of his countrymen and he has reached three finals on the ATP Tour and all of them were on clay court. He has not won any ATP title yet.
The Argentinian reached the semifinal of the Barcelona Open in 2024 before losing to the eventual champion Casper Ruud. He will be making his third main draw appearance in Barcelona and he has a 4-2 win-loss record at the event.
Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.