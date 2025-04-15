Barcelona Open 2025: Arthur Fils vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture : (7) Arthur Fils vs Pedro Martinez

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Arthur Fils vs Pedro Martinez preview

Fils in action at the Barcelona Open (Image Source: Getty)

Seventh seed Arthur Fils will take on Pedro Martinez in the second round of the Barcelona Open on April 16. Whoever wins, will take on either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Fils has won 15 out of 22 matches so far in 2025, reaching quarterfinals at three Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells, Miami and most recently, Monte-Carlo. At the latter tournament, the Frenchman beat Tallon Griekspoor, Flavio Cobolli and seventh seed Andrey Rublev before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

At Barcelona, Fils faced Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round and won a tightly-contested opening set via a tiebreak. He then took the second set 6-3 to register a 7-6(6), 6-3 win and a place in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Pedro Martinez has won eight out of 19 matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Argentina Open and the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The Spaniard entered the Barcelona Open after a second-round exit in Monte-Carlo, where he put up a tough fight against Nuno Borges.

Here, he faced Brandon Nakashima in the first round and won the first set 7-5. However, the American bounced back in the second and won it by the same margin to force the match to a decider. Martinez eventually took the third set to bag a 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 win and a place in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

Arthur Fils vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two on the ATP Tour is currently tied at 1-1, with Fils winning their last encounter 7-5, 6-3 in Basel last year.

Arthur Fils vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Arthur Fils Pedro Martinez

Odds will be updated when available.

Arthur Fils vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Fils has looked in good form lately and will be heavily favored to win. The 20-year-old won 38 out of 52 points on his first serve in his last match, amassing four aces while also hitting 35 winners and 29 unforced errors.

Fils loves to play aggressively and hits his shots with a lot of power. His strong forehand and stamina will come in very handy in Barcelona. Pedro Martinez's first-serve numbers were not impressive in his Barcelona opener, as he won 53 out of 79 points (67%) on it, with two aces to his name.

The Spaniard also had 26 winners and 43 unforced errors, a number he can only expect to not have against Fils. Martinez plays his best tennis on clay courts and will look to be aggressive from the start of the match in order to try to keep Fils at bay.

While the Spaniard can put up a tough fight, it's difficult not to see Fils come out on top with the performances he has been producing.

Pick: Fils to win in straight sets.

