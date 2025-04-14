Barcelona Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Ethan Quinn

Date: April 15, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ethan Quinn preview

Alcaraz with the winner's trophy in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Ethan Quinn in the first round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday, April 15.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz is a force to be reckoned with on the main tour. He has made a remarkable start to the season by amassing 20 wins from 24 matches, including title-winning runs in the Rotterdam Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open but lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The Spaniard put up a sensational performance in Monte-Carlo last week. He started his campaign by cruising past Daniel Altmaier and Arthur Fils in the initial few rounds before showing his class against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the final. Alcaraz then brushed aside Lorenzo Musetti to lift his maiden title in Monte-Carlo 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Ad

Quinn in action at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Ethan Quinn, meanwhile, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He reached the second round of the Dallas Open, Delray Beach Open, and U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, his best results on tour.

Ad

The American entered Barcelona after early exits in Miami and Houston. He started his campaign by defeating Corentin Moutet in the first-round qualifier and then edged past Borna Coric in the second. Quinn defeated Coric to secure his place in the main draw 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ethan Quinn odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Ethan Quinn

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Alcaraz plays a slice backhand in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz captured his seventh Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo last week. He began his preparations for the French Open on a perfect note and will be eager to keep up the momentum. The Spaniard can generate immense power in his groundstrokes and has twinkling toes on the court.

Ad

Ethan Quinn, meanwhile, has worked hard towards his results this year. He entered five events on tour via the qualifiers and is working towards finding consistency at the highest level. The American has a steady all-around game and high tactical acumen on the court.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Alcaraz will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top. The Spaniard will need to begin well to avoid any significant challenge in the first round and should be able to edge past Quinn without any hassle.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More