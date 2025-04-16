Barcelona Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Hamad Medjedovic

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

Second seed and defending champion Casper Ruud will look to keep his title defense on track as he takes on Serbian Qualifier Hamad Medjedovic in the second round of the 2025 Barcelona Open. Ruud's best performance of 2025 so far has been reaching the final of the Dallas Open, where he lost 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Denis Shapovalov.

Barring the final run in Dallas, Ruud's other performances have been below average. The Norwegian had a disappointing Sunshine Double, as he lost 6-7 (4), 6-3, 2-6 against Marcos Giron in the opening round in Indian Wells before losing 4-6, 2-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Ruud began the clay season with an average performance in Monte-Carlo, losing 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Alexei Popyrin in the third round. The defending champion began his defense at Barcelona with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round.

Hamad Medjedovic had his best run in 2025 at the Open 13 in Marseille. The Serbian reached the final, losing 6-7 (4), 4-6 against defending champion Ugo Humbert in the final. Barring that run, Medjedovic has no other notable results to speak about on the main Tour, but he did win a title on the Challenger Tour, winning the Oeiras 1 Challenger earlier in the year.

Medjedovic began his campaign at Barcelona with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-3 win over Hugo Dellien and a 6-4, 6-4 win over Gabriel Diallo in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw. He began his main draw with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Casper Ruud vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Casper Ruud vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -250 -1.5 (-102) Over 22.5 (-110) Hamad Medjedovic +190 +1.5 (-140) Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Last year, Ruud was in exceptional form at the Barcelona Open, as he won the event without dropping a set. He came into the event on the back of reaching the final in Monte-Carlo and beat the likes of Alexander Muller, Jordan Thompson, Matteo Arnaldi, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach the final. In a Monte-Carlo final rematch, the Norwegian won 7-5, 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his maiden ATP 500 title. Overall, clay has been the most dominant surface for Ruud as he has won eleven of his twelve career titles on the surface.

Meanwhile, Hamad Medjedovic has yet to reach a claycourt final in his career, with both of his finals being on hardcourts. However, he has three claycourt titles, each on the ITF Tour and the Challenger Tour.

Ruud will be the favorite for the upcoming match as he is a more accomplished claycourt player and the event's defending champion.

Pick- Ruud to win in straight sets

