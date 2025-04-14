Barcelona Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Jesper de Jong 

The opening day of the 2025 Barcelona Open will feature six men's singles matches on Monday, April 14. Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will be the highest-ranked player in action on Day 1.

Some players who faced unexpected losses at the Monte-Carlo Masters will also be in action in Barcelona, so it would be important to register some victories before the next two Masters 1000 events.

On that note, let's have a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will be played on the opening day of the event.

#1. Andrey Rublev vs Jesper de Jong

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev has a 10-8 win-loss record in 2025, and he has failed to reach the quarterfinals of any Masters 1000 event this season. He won the Qatar Open title in Doha in February, but other than that, he won only five matches out of the eight events he played in 2025.

Rublev will be favorite to win this match against Jesper de Jong and the winner of this match plays the winner of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Stan Wawrinka, which could be another tough match for Rublev.

Andrey Rublev kicks a ball in his match against Arthur Fils of France during day five of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

27-year-old Rublev played his first clay court match of the season last week in Monte Carlo, where he defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 7-6(2) in the second round before losing 2-6, 3-6 to Arthur Fils in the Round of 16.

24-year-old De Jong qualified for the main draw without dropping any set in the qualifying round. He defeated World No. 146 Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6(0) and World No. 75 Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-5.

The Dutchman has a 4-2 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season, as he reached the semifinal in Montpellier and second round in Marrakech. He has never won a match against any top-10 player in his career, but he managed to win a set against Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the 2024 French Open.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win.

#2. Hamad Medjedovic vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic will face World No. 34 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round. It will be their first meeting on the ATP Tour, and the winner of this match plays the winner of Casper Ruud and Daniel Elahi Galan.

Medjedovic defeated World No. 81 Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the qualifying round. He will be the favorite to win his first-round match against the big-serving opponent, as his form has been better in 2025. He reached the final in Marseille, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal. He also earned a win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Doha and has a 6-3 win-loss record this season.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard had a 6-6 win-loss record in 2025, and he lost in straight sets, 4-6, 3-,6 against Jordan Thompson last week in the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Frenchman also failed to win a match in Miami and would be looking to end his three-match losing streak.

Mpetshi Perricard won his maiden ATP title in Lyon last year, but other than that, he has never won a match in an ATP Tour event on clay. He might take some time to adjust on the surface this season.

Prediction: Hamad Medjedovic to win.

#3. Roberto Carballes Baena vs Jordan Thompson

This is going to be one of the most interesting matches of the day. World No. 54 Roberto Carballes Baena would have an edge as it will be his homeground, and he will make his ninth draw appearance at the event.

The Spaniard has a 9-10 win-loss record in 2025, and he reached the semifinal in Marrakech earlier this month. He has a 6-8 win-loss record in Barcelona, and his best result was reaching the quarterfinal of the event in 2019. Last year, he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the second round here.

Jordan Thompson reached the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, as he defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round and then lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

The Australian has a 6-6 win-loss record in 2025, and he has never reached the final of any ATP Tour event on clay, which shows clay is not his favorite surface. He has a 2-3 win-loss record at the Barcelona Open.

